companies reporting for week starting monday april 7 2014 51192014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, April 7, 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, April 7, 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, April 7, 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 7th April 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 8th April 2014
|Alcoa Inc.
|AA
|US
|Q1
|Wednesday, 9th April 2014
|Evraz
|EVRE.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Thursday, 10th April 2014
|Hays
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Marks and Spencer
|MKS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Mothercare
|MTC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|WH Smith
|SMWH.L
|UK
|H1
|Vedanta Resources
|VED.L
|UK
|Q4
|Friday, 11th April 2014
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|JPM
|US
|Q1
|Jupiter Fund Management
|JUP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.