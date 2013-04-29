City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 29th April 2013 Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ADN.L UK H1 Tuesday, 30th April 2013 ASOS PLC ASOS.L UK H1 BP PLC BP.L UK Q1 Imperial Tobacco Group PLC IMT.L UK H1 Lloyds Banking Group PLC LLOY.L UK Q1 Trade Stagecoach Group PLC SGC.L UK Trading Whitbread PLC WTB.L UK Analyst NYSE Euronext NYX US Trading Pfizer PFE US Q1 United States Steel Corp. X US Q1 Wednesday, 1st May 2013 Mastercard Inc. MA US Q1 Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU US Q1 Time Warner Inc. TWX US Q1 Visa Inc. V US Q2 Viacom Inc. VIAB.O US Q2 Antofagasta PLC ANTO.L UK Q1 Output Home Retail Group PLC HOME.L UK Final Thursday, 2nd May 2013 BG Group PLC BG.L UK Q1 British Sky Broadcasting Group PLC BSY.L UK Q3 Legal & General Group PLC LGEN.L UK Q1 Trade Manchester United PLC MANU.L UK Q3 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC RR.L UK Trading Randgold Resources PLC RRS.L UK Q1 Schroders PLC SDR.L UK Q1 Trade Shire PLC SHP.L UK Q1 Smith & Nephew PLC SN.L US Q1 American International Group AIG US Q1 Kellogg Co. K US Q1 Kraft Foods Group Inc. KRFT.O US Q1 Southwestern Energy SWN US Q1 Friday, 3rd May 2013 Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC RBS.L UK Q1 Trade

* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.