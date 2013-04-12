companies reporting for week starting monday april 15 2013 12022013

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday, 15th April 2013
Citigroup Inc. C US  Q1
Tuesday, 16th April 2013
Michael Page International PLC MPI.L UK Q1 Trade
Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L UK Q1 Output
CSX Corp. CSX US Q1
Goldman Sachs GS US Q1
Intel Corp. INTC.0 US Q1
Johnson & Johnson JNJ US Q1
The Coca Cola Company KO US Q1
Yahoo Inc. YHOO.0 US Q1
Blackrock Inc. BLK US Q1
Wednesday, 17th April 2013
Bunzl PLC BNZL.L UK Trading
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Trading
Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Q1 Output
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L UK Trading
JD Sports Fashion PLC JD.L UK Prelim
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC MONY.L UK Trading
Tesco PLC TSCO.L UK Prelim
American Express Company AXP US Q1
Bank of America Corp. BAC UK Q1
Ebay EBAY.0 US Q1
Thursday, 18th April 2013
African Barrick Gold PLC Q1 UK Q1
Debenhams PLC DEB.L UK Analyst
Diageo PLC DGE.L UK Q3 Trade
Evraz PLC EVRE.L UK Q1 Trade
Fresnillo PLC FRES.L UK Q1 Output
Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Trading
Rexam PLC REX.L UK Trading
Sabmiller PLC SAB.L UK Q4 Trade
Capital One Financial Corp. COF US Q1
Advanced Micro Sales AMD US Q1
E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O US Q1
Google GOOG.O US Q1
Morgan Stanley MS US Q1
Microsoft MSFT.0 US Q3
PepsiCo PEP US Q1
Friday, 19th April 2013
Anglo American PLC AAL.L  UK Q1 Output
Filtronic PLC FTC.L  UK Trading
William Hill PLC WMH.L  UK  Q1 Trade
Verizon VZ  US  Q1
General Electric Co. GE  US  Q1
McDonald’s Corp MCD  US  Q1
Schlumberger SLB  US  Q1

* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.

