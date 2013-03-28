City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 1st April 2013 No Companies Reporting Tuesday, 2nd April 2013 No Companies Reporting Wednesday, 3rd April 2013 Babcock International Group BAB.L UK Trading Thursday, 4th April 2013 Domino’s Pizza Group PLC DOM.L UK Q1 Trade Friday, 5th April 2013 Aer Lingus Group PLC AERL.I UK Traffic Easyjet PLC EZJ.L UK Traffic

* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.