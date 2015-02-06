companies reporting for week starting monday 9th february 2015 164182015

February 6, 2015 4:58 PM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th February 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 9th February 2015
Randgold Resources Ltd RRS.L UK Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales release
Hasbro Inc HAS.OQ US Earnings release
McDonald’s Corp MCD.N US Sales release
Fifth Street Finance Corp FSC.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 10th February 2015
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Sales release
Bellway PLC BWY.L UK Sales release
ICAP PLC IAP.L UK Sales release
VTTI Energy Partners LP VTTI.N UK Earnings release
TUI Travel Ltd UK Earnings release
Babcock International Group PLC BAB.L UK Sales release
Cable & Wireless Communications PLC CWC.L UK Sales release
The Coca-Cola Co KO.N US Earnings release
KKR & Co LP KKR.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 11th February 2015
HomeServe PLC HSV.L UK Sales release
Tullow Oil PLC TLW.L UK Earnings release
Qinetiq Group PLC QQ.L UK Sales release
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC RB.L UK Earnings release
Redrow PLC RDW.L UK Earnings release
ARM Holdings PLC ARM.L UK Earnings release
Thomas Cook Group PLC TCG.L UK Sales release
Time Warner Inc TWX.N US Earnings release
Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO US Earnings release
PepsiCo Inc PEP.N US Earnings release
Burger King Worldwide Inc. US Earnings release
AOL Inc AOL.N US Earnings release
Carlyle Group LP CG.OQ US Earnings release
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.OQ US EArnings release
Whole Foods Market Inc WFM.OQ US Earnings release
Cheesecake Factory Inc CAKE.OQ US Earnings release
Applied Materials Inc AMAT.OQ US Earnings release
Morningstar Inc MORN.OQ US Earnings release
Tesla Motors Inc TSLA.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 12th February 2015
Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L UK Earnings release
Imperial Tobacco Group PLC IMT.L UK Sales release
Shire PLC SHP.L UK Earnings release
NorthWestern Corp NWE.N US Earnings release
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc CCE.N US Earnings release
Time Inc TIME.N US Earnings release
Apache Corp APA.N US Earnings release
Kraft Foods Group Inc KRFT.OQ US Earnings release
American International Group Inc AIG.N US Earnings release
Groupon Inc GRPN.OQ US Earnings release
Zynga Inc ZNGA.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 13th February 2015
Severn Trent PLC SVT.L UK Sales release
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC RR.L UK Earnings release
Anglo American PLC AAL.L UK Earnings release
