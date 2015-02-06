companies reporting for week starting monday 9th february 2015 164182015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th February 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th February 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th February 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 9th February 2015
|Randgold Resources Ltd
|RRS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales release
|Hasbro Inc
|HAS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD.N
|US
|Sales release
|Fifth Street Finance Corp
|FSC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 10th February 2015
|SABMiller PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Bellway PLC
|BWY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|ICAP PLC
|IAP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|VTTI Energy Partners LP
|VTTI.N
|UK
|Earnings release
|TUI Travel Ltd
|UK
|Earnings release
|Babcock International Group PLC
|BAB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Cable & Wireless Communications PLC
|CWC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|The Coca-Cola Co
|KO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|KKR & Co LP
|KKR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 11th February 2015
|HomeServe PLC
|HSV.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Tullow Oil PLC
|TLW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Qinetiq Group PLC
|QQ.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
|RB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Redrow PLC
|RDW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|ARM Holdings PLC
|ARM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Thomas Cook Group PLC
|TCG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Time Warner Inc
|TWX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thomson Reuters Corp
|TRI.TO
|US
|Earnings release
|PepsiCo Inc
|PEP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Burger King Worldwide Inc.
|US
|Earnings release
|AOL Inc
|AOL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Carlyle Group LP
|CG.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Cisco Systems Inc
|CSCO.OQ
|US
|EArnings release
|Whole Foods Market Inc
|WFM.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Cheesecake Factory Inc
|CAKE.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Applied Materials Inc
|AMAT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Morningstar Inc
|MORN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tesla Motors Inc
|TSLA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 12th February 2015
|Rio Tinto PLC
|RIO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Imperial Tobacco Group PLC
|IMT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Shire PLC
|SHP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|NorthWestern Corp
|NWE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc
|CCE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Time Inc
|TIME.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Apache Corp
|APA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Kraft Foods Group Inc
|KRFT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|American International Group Inc
|AIG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Groupon Inc
|GRPN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Zynga Inc
|ZNGA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 13th February 2015
|Severn Trent PLC
|SVT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
|RR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Anglo American PLC
|AAL.L
|UK
|Earnings release