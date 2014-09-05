companies reporting for week starting monday 8th september 2014 72602014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 8th September 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 8th September 2014
|Dechra Pharmaceuticals
|DECP.L
|UK
|FY
|Tuesday 9th September 2014
|Dixons Carphone Warehouse
|DC.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Whitbread
|WTB.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Wednesday 10th September 2014
|Kingfisher
|KGF.L
|UK
|H1 results
|Barratt Developments
|BDEV.L
|UK
|FY results
|Thursday 11th September 2014
|Ricardo
|RCDO.L
|UK
|FY results
|Next
|NXT.L
|UK
|H1 results
|Home Retail Group
|HOME.L
|UK
|Q2 results
|Wm Morrison Supermarkets
|MRW.L
|UK
|H1 results
|Dunelm Group
|DNLM.L
|UK
|FY results
|Ashmore Group
|ASHM.L
|UK
|FY results
|Kroger Co
|KR.N
|US
|Q2 results
|Friday 12th September 2014
|JD Wetherspoon
|JDW.L
|UK
|FY results