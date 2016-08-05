companies reporting for week starting monday 8th august 2016 1825312016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 8th August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 5, 2016 6:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 8th August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Standard Life Plc. – H1 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 9th August 2016 07:00 BST
  • - Legal & General Group Plc. – H1 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 9th August 2016 07:00 BST
  • - Paysafe Group Plc. – H1 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 10th August 2016 07:00 BST
  • - TUI AG – Q3 2016 Earnings -Thursday 11th August 2016 10:00 BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 8th August 2016
PostNL NV PTNL.AS EU Earnings release
Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N US Earnings release
Allergan plc AGN.N US Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales release
News Corp NWSA.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 9th August 2016
Regus plc RGU.L UK Earnings release
Standard Life PLC SL.L UK Earnings release
Legal & General Group PLC LGEN.L UK Earnings release
Amec Foster Wheeler PLC AMFW.L UK Earnings release
Worldpay Group PLC WPG.L UK Earnings release
voestalpine AG VOES.VI EU Earnings release
Pandora A/S PNDORA.CO EU Earnings release
Nokian Tyres plc NRE1V.HE EU Earnings release
CEZ as CEZP.PR EU Earnings release
Altice NV ATCA.AS EU Earnings release
Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG MUVGn.DE EU Earnings release
Coach Inc COH.N US Earnings release
Mylan NV MYL.OQ US Earnings release
Walt Disney Co DIS.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 10th August 2016
Stock Spirits Group PLC STCK.L UK Earnings release
Paysafe Group Plc PAYS.L UK Earnings release
G4S PLC GFS.L UK Earnings release
Centamin PLC CEY.L UK Earnings release
Prudential PLC PRU.L UK Earnings release
Adecco Group AG ADEN.S EU Earnings release
Lanxess AG LXSG.DE EU Earnings release
OMV AG OMVV.VI EU Earnings release
E.ON SE EONGn.DE EU Earnings release
TDC A/S TDC.CO EU Earnings release
Sampo Oyj SAMAS.HE EU Earnings release
Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N US Earnings release
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd KORS.N US Earnings release
Thursday 11th August 2016
Coca Cola HBC AG CCH.L UK Earnings release
Aldermore Group PLC ALD.L UK Earnings release
Grainger PLC GRI.L UK Sales release
Cineworld Group PLC CINE.L UK Earnings release
TUI AG TUIT.L UK Earnings release
Old Mutual PLC OML.L UK Earnings release
Pagegroup PLC PAGE.L UK Earnings release
Derwent London PLC DLN.L UK Earnings release
United Internet AG UTDI.DE EU Earnings release
Freenet AG FNTGn.DE EU Earnings release
Zurich Insurance Group AG ZURN.S EU Earnings release
RWE AG RWEG.DE EU Earnings release
Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.DE EU Earnings release
KBC Groep NV KBC.BR EU Earnings release
ThyssenKrupp AG TKAG.DE EU Earnings release
Swiss Life Holding AG SLHN.S EU Earnings release
Aegon NV AEGN.AS EU Earnings release
Henkel & Co KGaA AG HNKG_p.DE EU Earnings release
Zalando SE ZALG.DE EU Earnings release
Macy’s Inc M.N US Earnings release
Nordstrom Inc JWN.N US Earnings release
NVIDIA Corp NVDA.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 12th August 2016
AP Moeller – Maersk A/S MAERSKb.CO EU Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.