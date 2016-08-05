companies reporting for week starting monday 8th august 2016 1825312016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 8th August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 8th August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 8th August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 8th August 2016
|PostNL NV
|PTNL.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Tyson Foods Inc
|TSN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Allergan plc
|AGN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales release
|News Corp
|NWSA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 9th August 2016
|Regus plc
|RGU.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Standard Life PLC
|SL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Legal & General Group PLC
|LGEN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Amec Foster Wheeler PLC
|AMFW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Worldpay Group PLC
|WPG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|voestalpine AG
|VOES.VI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Pandora A/S
|PNDORA.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Nokian Tyres plc
|NRE1V.HE
|EU
|Earnings release
|CEZ as
|CEZP.PR
|EU
|Earnings release
|Altice NV
|ATCA.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG
|MUVGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Coach Inc
|COH.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Mylan NV
|MYL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Walt Disney Co
|DIS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 10th August 2016
|Stock Spirits Group PLC
|STCK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Paysafe Group Plc
|PAYS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|G4S PLC
|GFS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Centamin PLC
|CEY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Prudential PLC
|PRU.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Adecco Group AG
|ADEN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Lanxess AG
|LXSG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|OMV AG
|OMVV.VI
|EU
|Earnings release
|E.ON SE
|EONGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|TDC A/S
|TDC.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Sampo Oyj
|SAMAS.HE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ralph Lauren Corp
|RL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
|KORS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 11th August 2016
|Coca Cola HBC AG
|CCH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Aldermore Group PLC
|ALD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Grainger PLC
|GRI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Cineworld Group PLC
|CINE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|TUI AG
|TUIT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Old Mutual PLC
|OML.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Pagegroup PLC
|PAGE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Derwent London PLC
|DLN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|United Internet AG
|UTDI.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Freenet AG
|FNTGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Zurich Insurance Group AG
|ZURN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|RWE AG
|RWEG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|DTEGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|KBC Groep NV
|KBC.BR
|EU
|Earnings release
|ThyssenKrupp AG
|TKAG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Swiss Life Holding AG
|SLHN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Aegon NV
|AEGN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Henkel & Co KGaA AG
|HNKG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Zalando SE
|ZALG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Macy’s Inc
|M.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Nordstrom Inc
|JWN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|NVIDIA Corp
|NVDA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 12th August 2016
|AP Moeller – Maersk A/S
|MAERSKb.CO
|EU
|Earnings release