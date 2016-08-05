City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 8th August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Standard Life Plc. – H1 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 9th August 2016 07:00 BST

- Legal & General Group Plc. – H1 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 9th August 2016 07:00 BST

- Paysafe Group Plc. – H1 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 10th August 2016 07:00 BST

- TUI AG – Q3 2016 Earnings -Thursday 11th August 2016 10:00 BST