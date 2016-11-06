companies reporting for week starting monday 7th november 2016 1836902016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 7th November 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - HSBC Holdings Plc. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Monday 7th November 2016 0400 GMT
  • - Ryanair Holdings Plc. – Half Year 2016/17 Earnings – Monday 7th November 2016 0700 GMT
  • - Marks ∧ Spencer Plc. – Half Year 2016/17 Earnings – Tuesday 8th November 2016 0700 GMT
  • - J. Sainsbury Plc. – Half Year 2016/17 Earnings – Tuesday 8th November 2016 0700 GMT
  • - Burberry Group Plc. – Interim 2016/17 Earnings – Tuesday 8th November 2016 0700 GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 7th November 2016
HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L UK Earnings Release
Hiscox Ltd HSX.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Dignity PLC DTY.L UK Trading Statement Release
PostNL NV PTNL.AS EU Earnings Release
Ryanair Holdings PLC RYA.I EU Earnings Release
Ferrari NV RACE.N EU Earnings Release
Rockwell Automation Inc ROK.N US Earnings Release
Scripps Networks Interactive Inc SNI.OQ US Earnings Release
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.OQ US Earnings Release
Sysco Corp SYY.N US Earnings Release
International Flavors ∧ Fragrances Inc IFF.N US Earnings Release
Priceline Group Inc PCLN.OQ US Earnings Release
News Corp NWSA.OQ US Earnings Release
PerkinElmer Inc PKI.N US Earnings Release
Marriott International Inc MAR.OQ US Earnings Release
Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.OQ US Earnings Release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Earnings Release
Tuesday 8th November 2016
Imperial Brands PLC IMB.L UK Earnings Release
Direct Line Insurance Group PLC DLGD.L UK Trading Statement Release
Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L UK Earnings Release
AVEVA Group PLC AVV.L UK Earnings Release
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC JLT.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Marks and Spencer Group PLC MKS.L UK Earnings Release
BBA Aviation PLC BBA.L UK Trading Statement Release
Trifast PLC TRFT.L UK Earnings Release
Adecco Group AG ADEN.S EU Earnings Release
Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA EU Earnings Release
Deutsche Post AG DPWGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Henkel ∧ Co KGaA AG HNKG_p.DE EU Earnings Release
CEZ as CEZP.PR EU Earnings Release
Securitas AB SECUb.ST EU Earnings Release
Aeroports de Paris SA ADP.PA EU Sales Release
Vestas Wind Systems A/S VWS.CO EU Earnings Release
Electricite de France SA EDF.PA EU Sales Release
Davide Campari Milano SpA CPRI.MI EU Earnings Release
Mediaset SpA MS.MI EU Earnings Release
ArcelorMittal SA ISPA.AS EU Earnings Release
Endesa SA ELE.MC EU Earnings Release
Banco Popolare Sc BAPO.MI EU Earnings Release
Natixis SA CNAT.PA EU Earnings Release
Expeditors International of Washington Inc EXPD.OQ US Earnings Release
D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N US Earnings Release
CVS Health Corp CVS.N US Earnings Release
Johnson Controls International PLC JCI.N US Earnings Release
TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.OQ US Earnings Release
Wednesday 9th November 2016
J Sainsbury PLC SBRY.L UK Earnings Release
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Earnings Release
Wizz Air Holdings PLC WIZZ.L UK Earnings Release
esure Group PLC ESUR.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
SSE PLC SSE.L UK Earnings Release
Experian PLC EXPN.L UK Earnings Release
Workspace Group PLC WKP.L UK Earnings Release
Flybe Group PLC FLYB.L UK Earnings Release
Novae Group PLC NVA.L UK Trading Statement Release
Tullow Oil PLC TLW.L UK Trading Statement Release
Synthomer PLC SYNTS.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Arrow Global Group PLC ARWA.L UK Earnings Release
Carlsberg A/S CARLb.CO EU Earnings Release
Alstom SA ALSO.PA EU Earnings Release
Heidelbergcement AG HEIG.DE EU Earnings Release
CNP Assurances SA CNPP.PA EU Sales Release
E.ON SE EONGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG MUVGn.DE EU Interim Management Statement Release
OMV AG OMVV.VI EU Earnings Release
Wienerberger AG WBSV.VI EU Earnings Release
Swiss Life Holding AG SLHN.S EU Interim Management Statement Release
Freenet AG FNTGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Vivendi SA VIV.PA EU Earnings Release
Viacom Inc VIAB.OQ US Earnings Release
Mylan NV MYL.OQ US Earnings Release
Coty Inc COTY.N US Earnings Release
Thursday 10th Novemeber 2016
UBM PLC UBM.L UK Trading Statement Release
Vedanta Resources PLC VED.L UK Earnings Release
AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L UK Earnings Release
ITV PLC ITV.L UK Trading Statement Release
IMI PLC IMI.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Derwent London PLC DLN.L UK Sales Release
Halfords Group PLC HFD.L UK Earnings Release
Mediclinic International PLC MDCM.L UK Earnings Release
3i Group PLC III.L UK Earnings Release
Hansard Global PLC HSD.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
SuperGroup PLC SGP.L UK Trading Statement Release
Dairy Crest Group PLC DCG.L UK Earnings Release
National Grid PLC NG.L UK Earnings Release
Auto Trader Group PLC AUTOA.L UK Earnings Release
Zurich Insurance Group AG ZURN.S EU Earnings Release
Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Legrand SA LEGD.PA EU Earnings Release
Aegon NV AEGN.AS EU Earnings Release
Bilfinger SE GBFG.DE EU Earnings Release
Assicurazioni Generali SpA GASI.MI EU Earnings Release
Hannover Rueck SE HNRGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Lagardere SCA LAGA.PA EU Sales Release
RTL Group SA AUDK.LU EU Earnings Release
Zalando SE ZALG.DE EU Earnings Release
Continental AG CONG.DE EU Earnings Release
UniCredit SpA CRDI.MI EU Earnings Release
Siemens AG SIEGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Enel SpA ENEI.MI EU Earnings Release
Porsche Automobil Holding SE PSHG_p.DE EU Earnings Release
Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N US Earnings Release
Macy’s Inc M.N US Earnings Release
Walt Disney Co DIS.N US Earnings Release
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd KORS.N US Earnings Release
NVIDIA Corp NVDA.OQ US Earnings Release
Nordstrom Inc JWN.N US Earnings Release
Friday 11th November 2016
Allianz SE ALVG.DE EU Earnings Release
Atlantia SpA ATL.MI EU Earnings Release
W W Grainger Inc GWW.N US Sales Release
Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL.N US Annual Shareholders Meeting
