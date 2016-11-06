City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 7th November 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- HSBC Holdings Plc. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Monday 7th November 2016 0400 GMT

– Monday 7th November 2016 0400 GMT - Ryanair Holdings Plc. – Half Year 2016/17 Earnings – Monday 7th November 2016 0700 GMT

– Monday 7th November 2016 0700 GMT - Marks ∧ Spencer Plc. – Half Year 2016/17 Earnings – Tuesday 8th November 2016 0700 GMT

– Tuesday 8th November 2016 0700 GMT - J. Sainsbury Plc. – Half Year 2016/17 Earnings – Tuesday 8th November 2016 0700 GMT

– Tuesday 8th November 2016 0700 GMT - Burberry Group Plc. – Interim 2016/17 Earnings – Tuesday 8th November 2016 0700 GMT