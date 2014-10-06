companies reporting for week starting monday 6th october 2014 76052014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th October 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 6, 2014 11:14 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th October 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 6th October 2014
Aer Lingus Group plc  AERL.I  UK Traffic figures
Easyjet plc  EZJ.L  UK Traffic figures
Tuesday 7th October 2014
 Greggs plc  GRG.L  UK  H1 results
 Robert Walters plc  RWA.L  UK  Q3 results
 Yum! Brands Inc  YUM  US  Q3 results
 Greggs plc  GRG.L  UK  H1 results
 Cheung Woh Technologies Ltd  CMW SP  SG  Q2 results
 J Front Retailing Co Ltd  3086 JP  JP  H1 results
 Aeon Co Ltd  8267 JP  JP  H1 results
 Lawson Inc  2651 JP  JP  H1 results
 China Nickel Resources Holdings Co Ltd  2889 HK  HK  H1 results
 
Wednesday 8th October 2014
 Fidessa Group plc  FDSA.L  UK  Trading statement
 FirstGroup plc  FGP.L  UK  Trading statement
 Alcoa Inc  AA  US  Q3 results
 Costco Wholesale Corp  COST.O  US  Q4 results
 FamilyMart Co Ltd  8028 JP  JP  H1 results
 ABC-Mart Inc  2670 JP  JP  H1 results
Thursday 9th October 2014
 Hays plc  HAYS.L  UK  Trading statement
 John Wood Group plc  WG.L  UK  Trading statement
 PepsiCo Inc  PEP  US  Q3 results
 Transit-Mixed Concrete Ltd  TMC SP  SG  H1 results
 Fast Retailing Co Ltd  9983 JP  JP  2014 results
 Daiwa House Residential Investment Corp  8984 JP  JP  H2 results
 Bank of Queensland Ltd  BOQ AU  AU  2014 results
 Lai Sun Garment International Ltd  191 HK  HK  2014 results
 eSun Holdings Ltd  571 HK  HK  2014 results
 Lai Sun Development Co Ltd  488 HK  HK  2014 results
 Lai Fung Holdings  1125 HK  HK  2014 results
 Media Asia Group Holdings Ltd  8075 HK  HK  2014 results
Friday 10th October 2014
 Vedanta Resources plc  VED.L  UK  Q2 & H1 results
 Singapore Press Holdings Ltd  SPH SP  SP  2014 results
 Lian Beng Group Ltd  LBG SP  SP  Q1 results
 Hogy Medical Co Ltd  3593 JP  JP  H1 results
 Takashimaya Co Ltd  8233 JP  JP  H1 results
 Gulliver International Co Ltd  7599 JP  JP  H1 results
Orix JREIT Inc  8954 JP  JP  H2 results
 Takeuchi Manufacturing Co Ltd  6432 JP  JP  H1 results
 Dip Corp  2379 JP  JP  H1 results
 Cosmos Pharmaceutical Group  3349 JP  JP  Q1 results
 Fukuoka REIT Corp  8968 JP  JP  H2 results
 Far East Global Group Ltd  830 HK  HK  Q3 results
 Fortune Oil plc  FTO LN  HK  H1 results
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.