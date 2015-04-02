companies reporting for week starting monday 6th april 2015 415172015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th April 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th April 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th April 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Wednesday 8th April 2015
|Robert Walters PLC
|RWA.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Alcoa Inc
|AA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 9th April 2015
|Cranswick PLC
|CWK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|PZ Cussons PLC
|PZC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales release
|Constellation Brands Inc
|STZ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales release
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales release