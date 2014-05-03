City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 5th May 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 5th May 2014 American International Group AIG US Q1 Pfizer PFE US Q1 Tuesday, 6th May 2014 Aberdeen Asset Management ADN.L UK H1 Barclays BARC.L UK Q1 Trade Countrywide CWD.L UK Q1 Trade Hiscox HSX.L UK Q1 Trade BP PLC BP.L UK Q1 Walt Disney Company DIS US Q2 FirstEnergy FE US Q1 TripAdvisor TRIP.O US Q1 Whole Foods Market WFM.O US Q2 Wednesday, 7th May 2014 Aer Lingus AERL.L UK Traffic EasyJet EZJ.L UK Traffic G4S GFS.L UK Trading Statement HSBC HSBA.L UK Q1 Trade Imperial Tobacco Group IMT.L UK H1 Inmarsat ISA.L UK Q1 Legal & General Group LGEN.L UK Q1 Trade National Express Group NEX.L UK Q1 Trade SABMiller SAB.L UK Trading Statement J Sainsbury SBRY.L UK Prelim Prudential Financial PRU US Q1 Thursday, 8th May 2014 Barratt Developments BDEV.L UK Trading Statement BT Group BT.L UK Q4 WM Morrison Supermarkets MRW.L UK Q1 Trade Prudential PRU.L UK Q1 Trade Randgold Resources RRS.L UK Q1 Supergroup SGP.L UK Trading Statement Standard Chartered STAN.L UK Trading Statement CBS Corporation CBS US Q1 IntercontinentalExchange ICE US Q1 Friday, 9th May 2014 Drax Group DRX.L UK Trading Statement Man Group EMG.L UK Q1 Trade Resolution Ltd RSL.L UK Q1 Trade Tullet Prebon TLPR.L UK Q1 Trade Ralph Lauren RL US Q4

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.