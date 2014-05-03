companies reporting for week starting monday 5th may 2014 55212014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 5th May 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 5th May 2014
|American International Group
|AIG
|US
|Q1
|Pfizer
|PFE
|US
|Q1
|Tuesday, 6th May 2014
|Aberdeen Asset Management
|ADN.L
|UK
|H1
|Barclays
|BARC.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Countrywide
|CWD.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Hiscox
|HSX.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Q1
|Walt Disney Company
|DIS
|US
|Q2
|FirstEnergy
|FE
|US
|Q1
|TripAdvisor
|TRIP.O
|US
|Q1
|Whole Foods Market
|WFM.O
|US
|Q2
|Wednesday, 7th May 2014
|Aer Lingus
|AERL.L
|UK
|Traffic
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic
|G4S
|GFS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|HSBC
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Imperial Tobacco Group
|IMT.L
|UK
|H1
|Inmarsat
|ISA.L
|UK
|Q1
|Legal & General Group
|LGEN.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|National Express Group
|NEX.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|SABMiller
|SAB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|J Sainsbury
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Prudential Financial
|PRU
|US
|Q1
|Thursday, 8th May 2014
|Barratt Developments
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|BT Group
|BT.L
|UK
|Q4
|WM Morrison Supermarkets
|MRW.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Prudential
|PRU.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Randgold Resources
|RRS.L
|UK
|Q1
|Supergroup
|SGP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Standard Chartered
|STAN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|CBS Corporation
|CBS
|US
|Q1
|IntercontinentalExchange
|ICE
|US
|Q1
|Friday, 9th May 2014
|Drax Group
|DRX.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Man Group
|EMG.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Resolution Ltd
|RSL.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Tullet Prebon
|TLPR.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Ralph Lauren
|RL
|US
|Q4
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close
