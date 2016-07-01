companies reporting for week starting monday 4th july 2016 1819792016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 4th July 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Marks & Spencer Plc. – Q1 2016/17 Trading Statement – Thursday 7th July 2016 – 0700 BST
  • - Sports Direct International Plc. – Full Year 2015/16 Earnings – Thursday 7th July 2016 – 0700 BST
  • - Associated British Foods Plc. – Q3 2016 Trading Statement – Thursday 7th July 2016 – 0700 BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 4th July 2016
Kier Group PLC KIE.L UK Sales release
Tuesday 5th July 2016
Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Sales release
Imagination Technologies Group PLC IMG.L UK Earnings release
St. Modwen Properties PLC SMP.L UK Earnings release
Chr Hansen Holding A/S CHRH.CO EU Earnings release
Wednesday 6th July 2016
Topps Tiles PLC TPT.L UK Sales release
Carillion PLC CLLN.L UK Sales release
Booker Group PLC BOK.L UK Sales release
Industrivarden AB INDUa.ST EU Earnings release
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 7th July 2016
Marks and Spencer Group PLC MKS.L UK Sales release
Great Portland Estates PLC GPOR.L UK Sales release
NCC Group PLC NCCG.L UK Earnings release
Dunelm Group PLC DNLM.L UK Sales release
Sports Direct International PLC SPD.L UK Earnings release
Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L UK Sales release
Barry Callebaut AG BARN.S EU Sales release
Gerresheimer AG GXIG.DE EU Earnings release
PepsiCo Inc PEP.N US Earnings release
Costco Wholesale Group COST.OQ US Sales release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales release
Friday 8th July 2016
Sodexo SA EXHO.PA EU Sales release
Fabege AB FABG.ST EU Earnings release
