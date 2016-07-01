companies reporting for week starting monday 4th july 2016 1819792016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 4th July 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 4th July 2016
|Kier Group PLC
|KIE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Tuesday 5th July 2016
|Persimmon PLC
|PSN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Imagination Technologies Group PLC
|IMG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|St. Modwen Properties PLC
|SMP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Chr Hansen Holding A/S
|CHRH.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 6th July 2016
|Topps Tiles PLC
|TPT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Carillion PLC
|CLLN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Booker Group PLC
|BOK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Industrivarden AB
|INDUa.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|WBA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 7th July 2016
|Marks and Spencer Group PLC
|MKS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Great Portland Estates PLC
|GPOR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|NCC Group PLC
|NCCG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Dunelm Group PLC
|DNLM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Sports Direct International PLC
|SPD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Associated British Foods PLC
|ABF.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Barry Callebaut AG
|BARN.S
|EU
|Sales release
|Gerresheimer AG
|GXIG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|PepsiCo Inc
|PEP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Costco Wholesale Group
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales release
|Friday 8th July 2016
|Sodexo SA
|EXHO.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Fabege AB
|FABG.ST
|EU
|Earnings release