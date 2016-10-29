City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 31st October 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Royal Dutch Shell Plc. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 1st November 2016 0700 GMT

- Standard Chartered Plc. – Q3 2016 Interim Management Statement – Tuesday 1st November 2016 0700 GMT

- BP Plc. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 1st November 2016 0700 GMT

- Next Plc. – Q3 2016 Trading Statement – Wednesday 2nd November 2016 0700 GMT

- Facebook Inc. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 2nd November 2016 after U.S. market close

- Randgold Resources Ltd. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Thursday 3rd November 2016 0700 GMT

- WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc. – Q3 2016/17 Trading Statement – Thursday 3rd November 2016 0700 GMT