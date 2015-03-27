companies reporting for week starting monday 30th march 2015 385562015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 30th March 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 30th March 2015
|Compass Group PLC
|CPG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Tuesday 31st March 2015
|Kingfisher PLC
|KGF.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Thomas Cook Group PLC
|TCG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Wednesday 1st April 2015
|EVRAZ PLC
|EVRE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Firstgroup PLC
|FGP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|ASOS PLC
|ASOS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales release
|Thursday 2nd April 2015
|Marks and Spencer Group PLC
|MKS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Tate & Lyle PLC
|TATE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Electrocomponents PLC
|ECM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Booker Group PLC
|BOK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Dunelm Group PLC
|DNLM.L
|UK
|Sales release