City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd May 2016.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- HSBC Holdings Plc. – Q1 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 3rd May 5:00am BST

– Tuesday 3rd May 5:00am BST - Next Plc. – Q1 2016 Trading Statement – Wednesday 4th May 7:00am BST

– Wednesday 4th May 7:00am BST - J. Sainsbury Plc. – Full Year 2015/16 Earnings – Wednesday 4th May 7:00am BST

– Wednesday 4th May 7:00am BST - Royal Dutch Shell – Q1 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 4th May 7:00am BST