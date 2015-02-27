companies reporting for week starting monday 2nd march 2015 255202015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd March 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 27, 2015 3:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd March 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, European and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 2nd March 2015
Thorntons PLC THT.L UK Earnings release
Trinity Mirror PLC TNI.L UK Earnings release
Amlin PLC AML.L UK Earnings release
Hiscox LTD HSX.L UK Sales release
Intertek Group PLC ITRK.L UK Earnings release
General Motors Co GM.N US Sales release
Tuesday 3rd March 2015
Stagecoach Group PLC SGC.L UK Sales release
Ashtead Group PLC AHT.L UK Earnings release
Taylor Wimpey PLC TW.L UK Earnings release
Travis Perkins PLC TPK.L UK Earnings release
Laird PLC LRD.L UK Earnings release
Tullett Prebon Inc TLPR.N UK Earnings release
Barclays PLC BARC.L UK Earnings release
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC MONY.L UK Earnings release
Merck KGaA MRCG.DE EU Earnings release
Paddy Power PLC PAP.I EU Earnings release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales release
Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 4th March 2015
Legal & General Group PLC LGEN.L UK Earnings release
Greggs PLC GRG.L UK Earnings release
Carillion PLC CLLN.L UK Earnings release
Fresnillo PLC FRES.L UK Earnings release
ITV PLC ITV.L UK Earnings release
Standard Chartered PLC STAN.L UK Earnings release
Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N US Earnings release
PetSmart Inc PETM.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 5th March 2015
CSR PLC CSR.L UK Earnings release
Inmarsat PLC ISA.L UK Earnings release
Schroders PLC SDR.L UK Earnings release
Aviva PLC AV.L UK Earnings release
Cobham PLC COB.L UK Earnings release
Betfair Group PLC COB.L UK Earnings release
Aggreko PLC AGGK.L UK Earnings release
London Stock Exchange Group PLC LSE.L UK Earnings release
Admiral Group PLC ADML.L UK Earnings release
Carrefour SA CARR.PA EU Earnings release
adidas AG ADSGn.DE EU Earnings release
Allied Irish Banks PLC ALBK.I EU Earnings release
Continental AG CONG.DE EU Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales release
Kroger Co KR.N US Earnings release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 6th March 2015
Staples Inc SPLS.OQ US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.