companies reporting for week starting monday 29th september 2014 75052014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 29th September 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Monday 29th September 2014
|Tate & Lyle plc
|TATE.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Cintas Corp
|CTAS.O
|US
|Q1 results
|Xpress Holdings Ltd
|XPH SP
|SG
|2014 results
|LifeBrandz Ltd
|LFBZ SP
|SG
|2014 results
|Shimamura Co Ltd
|8227 JP
|JP
|H1 results
|Coal of Africa Ltd
|CZA AU
|AU
|2014 results
|Golden Cross Resources Ltd
|GCR AU
|AU
|2014 results
|RMG Ltd
|RMG AU
|AU
|2014 results
|Otis Energy Ltd
|OTE AU
|AU
|2014 results
|Cokal Ltd
|CKA AU
|AU
|2014 results
|Berkeley Resources Ltd
|BKY AU
|AU
|2014 results
|Mirvac Industrial Trust
|MIX AU
|AU
|2014 results
|Red River Resources Ltd
|RVR AU
|AU
|2014 results
|International Ferro Metals Ltd
|IFL LN
|AU
|2014 results
|Bauxite Resources Ltd
|BAU AU
|AU
|2014 results
|Time Watch Investments Ltd
|2033 HK
|HK
|2014 results
|Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd
|1060 HK
|HK
|H1 results
|Guocang Group Ltd
|559 HK
|HK
|2014 results
|China 3D Digital Entertainment Ltd
|8078 HK
|HK
|2014 results
|Heng Tai Consumables Group Ltd
|197 HK
|HK
|2014 results
|Tanrich Financial Holdings Ltd
|812 HK
|HK
|2014 results
|Hua Han BioPharmaceutical Holdings Ltd
|587 HK
|HK
|2014 results
|Tuesday 30th September 2014
|ICAP plc
|IAP.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Wolseley plc
|WOS.L
|UK
|Prelim results
|Walgreen Co
|WAG
|US
|Q4 results
|Asian Plantations Ltd
|PALM LN
|SG
|H1 results
|AEC Education plc
|AEC LN
|SG
|H1 results
|Hai Leck Holdings Ltd
|HLCK SP
|SG
|2014 results
|Star Micronics Co Ltd
|7718 JP
|JP
|H1 results
|Sugi Holdings Co Ltd
|7649 JP
|JP
|H1 results
|Adastria Holdings Co Ltd
|2685 JP
|JP
|H1 results
|Bellzone Mining plc
|BZM LN
|AU
|H1 results
|Prairie Mining Ltd
|PDZ AU
|AU
|2014 results
|Sun Resources NL
|SUR AU
|AU
|2014 results
|Lynas Corp Ltd
|LYC AU
|AU
|2014 results
|Cudeco Ltd
|CDU AU
|AU
|2014 results
|Sundance Resources Ltd
|SDL AU
|AU
|2014 results
|Platinum Australia Ltd
|PLA AU
|AU
|2013 results
|Platinum Australia Ltd
|PLA AU
|AU
|H1 results
|Sayona Mining Ltd
|SYA AU
|AU
|2014 results
|Toro Energy Ltd
|TOE AU
|AU
|2014 results
|Gulf Minerals Corp Ltd
|GMC AU
|AU
|2014 results
|New Standard Energy Ltd
|NSE AU
|AU
|2014 results
|Duketon Mining Ltd
|DKM AU
|AU
|2014 results
|Elanor Investor Group
|ENN AU
|AU
|2014 results
|QV Equities Ltd
|QVE AU
|AU
|2014 results
|8common Ltd
|8CO AU
|AU
|2014 results
|Universe International Holdings Ltd
|1046 HK
|HK
|2014 results
|Inno-Tech Holdings Ltd
|8202 HK
|HK
|2014 results
|Greka Drilling Ltd
|GDL LN
|HK
|H1 results
|Neptune Group Ltd
|70 HK
|HK
|2014 results
|China Agrotech Holdings Ltd
|1073 HK
|HK
|2014 results
|Birmingham International Holdings Ltd
|2309 HK
|HK
|2014 results
|China Lumena New Materials Corp
|67 HK
|HK
|2014 results
|Wednesday 1st October 2014
|J Sainsbury plc
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd
|7453 JP
|JP
|H1 results
|Thursday 2nd October 2014
|Aeon Mall Co Ltd
|8905 JP
|JP
|H1 results
|Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp
|6474 JP
|JP
|Q3 results
|Kewpie Corp
|2809 JP
|JP
|Q3 results
|Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd
|3382 JP
|JP
|H1 results
|Friday 3rd October 2014
|Jackspeed Corp Ltd
|JSP SP
|SG
|H1 results
|Daiei Inc
|8263 JP
|JP
|H1 results
|UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd
|8270 JP
|JP
|H1 results
|Daiseki Co Ltd
|9793 JP
|JP
|H1 results