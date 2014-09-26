companies reporting for week starting monday 29th september 2014 75052014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 29th September 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and […]


September 26, 2014 10:43 PM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 29th September 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies:

 
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 29th September 2014
Tate & Lyle plc  TATE.L  UK  Trading statement
Cintas Corp  CTAS.O  US  Q1 results
Xpress Holdings Ltd  XPH SP  SG  2014 results
LifeBrandz Ltd  LFBZ SP  SG  2014 results
Shimamura Co Ltd  8227 JP  JP  H1 results
Coal of Africa Ltd  CZA AU  AU  2014 results
Golden Cross Resources Ltd  GCR AU  AU  2014 results
RMG Ltd  RMG AU  AU  2014 results
Otis Energy Ltd  OTE AU  AU  2014 results
 Cokal Ltd  CKA AU  AU  2014 results
 Berkeley Resources Ltd  BKY AU  AU  2014 results
 Mirvac Industrial Trust  MIX AU  AU  2014 results
 Red River Resources Ltd  RVR AU  AU  2014 results
 International Ferro Metals Ltd  IFL LN  AU  2014 results
 Bauxite Resources Ltd  BAU AU  AU  2014 results
 Time Watch Investments Ltd  2033 HK  HK  2014 results
 Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd  1060 HK  HK  H1 results
 Guocang Group Ltd  559 HK  HK  2014 results
China 3D Digital Entertainment Ltd  8078 HK  HK  2014 results
 Heng Tai Consumables Group Ltd  197 HK  HK  2014 results
Tanrich Financial Holdings Ltd  812 HK  HK  2014 results
 Hua Han BioPharmaceutical Holdings Ltd  587 HK  HK  2014 results
Tuesday 30th September 2014
 ICAP plc  IAP.L  UK  Trading statement
 Wolseley plc  WOS.L  UK  Prelim results
 Walgreen Co  WAG  US  Q4 results
 Asian Plantations Ltd  PALM LN  SG  H1 results
 AEC Education plc  AEC LN  SG  H1 results
 Hai Leck Holdings Ltd  HLCK SP  SG  2014 results
 Star Micronics Co Ltd  7718 JP  JP  H1 results
 Sugi Holdings Co Ltd  7649 JP  JP  H1 results
 Adastria Holdings Co Ltd  2685 JP  JP  H1 results
 Bellzone Mining plc  BZM LN  AU  H1 results
 Prairie Mining Ltd  PDZ AU  AU  2014 results
 Sun Resources NL  SUR AU  AU  2014 results
 Lynas Corp Ltd  LYC AU  AU  2014 results
 Cudeco Ltd  CDU AU  AU  2014 results
 Sundance Resources Ltd  SDL AU  AU  2014 results
 Platinum Australia Ltd  PLA AU  AU  2013 results
 Platinum Australia Ltd  PLA AU  AU  H1 results
 Sayona Mining Ltd  SYA AU  AU  2014 results
 Toro Energy Ltd  TOE AU  AU  2014 results
 Gulf Minerals Corp Ltd  GMC AU  AU  2014 results
 New Standard Energy Ltd  NSE AU  AU  2014 results
 Duketon Mining Ltd  DKM AU  AU  2014 results
 Elanor Investor Group  ENN AU  AU  2014 results
 QV Equities Ltd  QVE AU  AU  2014 results
 8common Ltd  8CO AU  AU  2014 results
 Universe International Holdings Ltd  1046 HK  HK  2014 results
 Inno-Tech Holdings Ltd  8202 HK  HK  2014 results
 Greka Drilling Ltd  GDL LN  HK  H1 results
 Neptune Group Ltd  70 HK  HK  2014 results
 China Agrotech Holdings Ltd  1073 HK  HK  2014 results
 Birmingham International Holdings Ltd  2309 HK  HK  2014 results
 China Lumena New Materials Corp  67 HK  HK  2014 results
Wednesday 1st October 2014
 J Sainsbury plc  SBRY.L  UK  Trading statement
 Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd  7453 JP  JP  H1 results
Thursday 2nd October 2014
 Aeon Mall Co Ltd  8905 JP  JP  H1 results
 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp  6474 JP  JP  Q3 results
 Kewpie Corp  2809 JP  JP  Q3 results
 Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd  3382 JP  JP  H1 results
Friday 3rd October 2014
 Jackspeed Corp Ltd  JSP SP  SG  H1 results
 Daiei Inc  8263 JP  JP  H1 results
 UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd  8270 JP  JP  H1 results
 Daiseki Co Ltd  9793 JP  JP  H1 results
