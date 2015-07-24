City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 27th July 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
Major UK and US companies:
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 27th July 2015
|Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
|RB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Lusottica Group SpA
|LUX.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Boerse AG
|DB1Gn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Bankia SA
|BKIA.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ryanair Holdings PLC
|RYA.I
|EU
|Earnings release
|Koninklijke Philips NV
|PHG.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|TNT Express NV
|TNTE.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 28th July 2015
|GKN PLC
|GKN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|ITV PLC
|ITV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Drax Group PLC
|DRX.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Man SE
|MANG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|UBS AG
|UBSN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA
|MICP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|United Parcel Service Inc
|UPS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Merck & Co Inc
|MRK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Pfizer Inc
|PFE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Reynolds American Inc
|RAI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc
|MMC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Nielsen NV
|NLSN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Sirius XM Holdings Inc
|SIRI.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Anadarko Petroleum Corp
|APC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|NCR Corp
|NCR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Yelp Inc
|YELP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Twitter Inc
|TWTR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 22nd July 2015
|Capita PLC
|CPI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|British American Tobacco PLC
|BATS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|National Express Group PLC
|NEX.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|St. James’s Place PLC
|SJP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Barclays PLC
|BARC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|SKY PLC
|SKYB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|GlaxoSmithKline PLC
|GSK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Tullow Oil PLC
|TLW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rightmove PLC
|RMV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Man Group PLC
|EMG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Volkswagen AG
|VOWG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Total SA
|TOTF.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Koninklijke KPN NV
|KPN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Peugeot SA
|PEUP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Bayer AG
|BAYGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Thomson Reuters Corp
|TRI.TO
|US
|Earnings release
|Altria Group Inc
|MO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|General Dynamics Corp
|GD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|NOC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
|GT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Garmin Ltd
|GRMN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|MasterCard Inc
|MA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Marriott International Inc
|MAR.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Facebook Inc
|FB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 30th July 2015
|Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
|RR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC
|MLC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BAE Systems PLC
|BAES.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Schroders PLC
|SDR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Bodycote PLC
|BOY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Inchcape PLC
|INCH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Weir Group PLC
|WEIR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC
|MONY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Merlin Entertainments PLC
|MERL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Diageo PLC
|DGE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|AstraZeneca PLC
|AZN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BT Group PLC
|BT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Centrica PLC
|CNA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Mediaset SpA
|MS.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Banco Santander SA
|SAN.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Audi AG
|NSUG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Colgate-Palmolive Co
|CL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Time Warner Cable Inc
|TWC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Amgen Inc
|AMGN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|LinkedIn Corp
|LNKD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 31st July 2015
|Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|LLOY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|XOM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Chevron Corp
|CVX.N
|US
|Earnings release
