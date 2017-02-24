companies reporting for week starting monday 27th february 2017 1844712017

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 27th February 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Associated British Foods PLC. – Pre-Close Trading Statement Release – Monday 27th February 2017 07.00am
  • - ITV PLC. – Full Year 2016 ITV PLC Earnings Release – Wednesday 1st March 2017 07.00am
  • - Cobham PLC. – Full Year 2016 Cobham PLC Earnings Release – Thursday 2nd March 2017 BMO
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 27th February 2017
Hiscox Ltd HSX.L UK Earnings Release
Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L UK Trading Statement Release
Bunzl PLC BNZL.L UK Earnings Release
Rotork PLC ROR.L UK Earnings Release
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC DPH.L UK Earnings Release
Senior PLC SNR.L UK Earnings Release
Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Earnings Release
Keller Group PLC KLR.L UK Earnings Release
Ascential PLC ASCL.L UK Earnings Release
PostNL NV PTNL.AS EU Earnings Release
Dassault Aviation SA AVMD.PA EU Sales Release
Ferrovial SA FER.MC EU Earnings Release
TechnipFMC PLC FTI.N US Earnings Release
General Motors Co GM.N US Earnings Release
Leucadia National Corp LUK.N US Earnings Release
AES Corp AES.N US Earnings Release
Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N US Earnings Release
Priceline Group Inc PCLN.OQ US Earnings Release
Tuesday 28th Febraury 2017
Derwent London PLC DLN.L UK Earnings Release
Babcock International Group PLC BAB.L UK Trading Statement Release
GKN PLC GKN.L UK Earnings Release
Meggitt PLC MGGT.L UK Earnings Release
Provident Financial PLC PFG.L UK Earnings Release
Taylor Wimpey PLC TW.L UK Earnings Release
Ricardo PLC RCDO.L UK Earnings Release
St. James’s Place PLC SJP.L UK Earnings Release
Go-Ahead Group PLC GOG.L UK Earnings Release
Laird PLC LRD.L UK Earnings Release
Fresnillo PLC FRES.L UK Earnings Release
Novae Group PLC NVA.L UK Earnings Release
Interserve PLC IRV.L UK Earnings Release
Croda International PLC CRDA.L UK Earnings Release
Bodycote PLC BOY.L UK Earnings Release
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC JLT.L UK Earnings Release
Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC MONY.L UK Earnings Release
Thales SA TCFP.PA EU Earnings Release
Erste Group Bank AG ERST.VI EU Earnings Release
Novartis AG NOVN.S EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
Davide Campari Milano SpA CPRI.MI EU Earnings Release
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA ACS.MC EU Earnings Release
Bollore SA BOLL.PA EU Sales Release
Autozone Inc AZO.N US Earnings Release
Target Corp TGT.N US Earnings Release
Apple Inc AAPL.OQ US Annual Shareholders Meeting
Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N US Earnings Release
Universal Health Services Inc UHS.N US Earnings Release
Wednesday 1st March 2017
International Personal Finance PLC IPF.L UK Earnings Release
Admiral Group PLC ADML.L UK Earnings Release
ITV PLC ITV.L UK Earnings Release
James Fisher and Sons plc FSJ.L UK Earnings Release
CRH PLC CRH.I UK Earnings Release
Elementis PLC ELM.L UK Earnings Release
Man Group PLC EMG.L UK Earnings Release
Inchcape PLC INCH.L UK Earnings Release
BBA Aviation PLC BBA.L UK Earnings Release
Carillion PLC CLLN.L UK Earnings Release
EVRAZ plc EVRE.L UK Earnings Release
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV AD.AS EU Earnings Release
Suez SA SEVI.PA EU Earnings Release
Eni SpA ENI.MI EU Earnings Release
Zalando SE ZALG.DE EU Earnings Release
Groupe Eurotunnel SE GETP.PA EU Earnings Release
Luxottica Group SpA LUX.MI EU Earnings Release
Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW.N US Earnings Release
Mylan NV MYL.OQ US Earnings Release
Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.OQ EU Earnings Release
Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N US Earnings Release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales Release
Broadcom Ltd AVGO.OQ US Earnings Release
Monster Beverage Corp MNST.OQ US Earnings Release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales Release
Thursday 2nd March 2017
ConvaTec Group PLC CTEC.L UK Earnings Release
Spire Healthcare Group PLC SPI.L UK Earnings Release
Vesuvius PLC VSVS.L UK Earnings Release
Capita PLC CPI.L UK Earnings Release
Cobham PLC COB.L UK Earnings Release
Schroders PLC SDR.L UK Earnings Release
RPS Group PLC RPS.L UK Earnings Release
Travis Perkins PLC TPK.L UK Earnings Release
Merlin Entertainments PLC MERL.L UK Earnings Release
Spirent Communications plc SPT.L UK Earnings Release
Hunting PLC HTG.L UK Earnings Release
Arrow Global Group PLC ARWA.L UK Earnings Release
Lafargeholcim Ltd LHN.S EU Earnings Release
Anheuser Busch Inbev NV ABI.BR EU Earnings Release
Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Adecco Group AG ADEN.S EU Earnings Release
Engie SA ENGIE.PA EU Earnings Release
Continental AG CONG.DE EU Earnings Release
JCDecaux SA JCDX.PA EU Earnings Release
ASM International NV ASMI.AS EU Earnings Release
L Brands Inc LB.N US Sales Release
Staples Inc SPLS.OQ US Earnings Release
Kroger Co KR.N US Earnings Release
Autodesk Inc ADSK.OQ US Earnings Release
Cooper Companies Inc COO.N US Earnings Release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Earnings Release
Friday 3rd March 2017
London Stock Exchange Group PLC LSE.L UK Earnings Release
WPP PLC WPP.L UK Earnings Release
STV Group PLC STVG.L UK Earnings Release
Berendsen PLC BRSN.L UK Earnings Release
Swiss Life Holding AG SLHN.S EU Earnings Release
