companies reporting for week starting monday 26th september 2016 1831582016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 26th September 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 23, 2016 8:07 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 26th September 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Thomas Cook Group Plc. – Trading Statement – Tue 27th Sept 2016 0700 BST
  • - J Sainsbury Plc. – Q2 2016/17 Trading Statement – Wed 28th Sept 2016 0700 BST
  • - TUI AG – Trading Statement – Wed 28th Sept 2016 0700 BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 26th September 2016
Shaftesbury PLC SHB.L UK Trading Statement Release
Carnival PLC CCL.L UK Earnings Release
Aryzta AG ARYN.S EU Earnings Release
Carnival Corp CCL.L US Earnings Release
Tuesday 27th September 2016
Thomas Cook Group plc TCG.L UK Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Wolseley PLC WOS.L UK Earnings Release
United Utilities Group PLC UU.L UK Trading Statement Release
Close Brothers Group PLC CBRO.L UK Earnings Release
A.G.Barr PLC BAG.L UK Earnings Release
Card Factory PLC CARDC.L UK Earnings Releases S&U PLC SUS.L UK Earnings Release
Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC CIRCI.L UK Earnings Releases
Nike Inc NKE.N US Earnings Releases
Paychex Inc PAYX.OQ US Earnings Releases
Wednesday 28th September 2016
Smiths Group PLC SMIN.L UK Earnings release
PZ Cussons PLC PZC.L UK Trading Statement Release
Moss Bros Group PLC MOSB.L UK Earnings Release
J Sainsbury PLC SBRY.L UK Trading Statement Release
AA PLC AAAA.L UK Earnings Release
PZ Cussons PLC PZC.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Petropavlovsk PLC POG.L UK Earnings Release
General Mills Inc GIS.N UK Earnings Releases
Tui AG TUIGn.DE UK Trading Statement Release
Orpea SA ORP.PA EU Earnings Releases
Anheuser Busch Inbev SA ABI.BR EU Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Paychex Inc PAYX.OQ US Earnings Releases
Thursday 29th September 2016
Imperial Brands PLC IMB.L UK Trading Statement Release
Merlin Entertainments PLC MERL.L UK Trading Statement Release
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC ERM.L UK Trading Statement Release
Auto Trader Group PLC AUTOA.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Lookers PLC LOOK.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Immofinanz AG IMFI.VI EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales Release
General Motors Co GM.N US Sales Release
Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SYMX.OQ US Earnings Release
General Motors Co GM.N US Sales Release
ConAgra Foods Inc CAG.N US Earnings Release
Accenture PLC ACN.N US Earnings Release
PepsiCo Inc PEP.N US Earnings Release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Earnings Release
Friday 30th September 2016
Entertainment One Ltd ETO.L UK Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Entertainment One Ltd ETO.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Earnings Release
McCormick & Company Inc MKC.N UK Earnings Release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.