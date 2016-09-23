companies reporting for week starting monday 26th september 2016 1831582016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 26th September 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 26th September 2016
|Shaftesbury PLC
|SHB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Carnival PLC
|CCL.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Aryzta AG
|ARYN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Carnival Corp
|CCL.L
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tuesday 27th September 2016
|Thomas Cook Group plc
|TCG.L
|UK
|Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
|Wolseley PLC
|WOS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|United Utilities Group PLC
|UU.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Close Brothers Group PLC
|CBRO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|A.G.Barr PLC
|BAG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Card Factory PLC
|CARDC.L
|UK
|Earnings Releases
|S&U PLC
|SUS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC
|CIRCI.L
|UK
|Earnings Releases
|Nike Inc
|NKE.N
|US
|Earnings Releases
|Paychex Inc
|PAYX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Releases
|Wednesday 28th September 2016
|Smiths Group PLC
|SMIN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|PZ Cussons PLC
|PZC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Moss Bros Group PLC
|MOSB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|J Sainsbury PLC
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|AA PLC
|AAAA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Petropavlovsk PLC
|POG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|General Mills Inc
|GIS.N
|UK
|Earnings Releases
|Tui AG
|TUIGn.DE
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Orpea SA
|ORP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Releases
|Anheuser Busch Inbev SA
|ABI.BR
|EU
|Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|Thursday 29th September 2016
|Imperial Brands PLC
|IMB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Merlin Entertainments PLC
|MERL.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
|ERM.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Auto Trader Group PLC
|AUTOA.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Lookers PLC
|LOOK.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Immofinanz AG
|IMFI.VI
|EU
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales Release
|General Motors Co
|GM.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Synthesis Energy Systems Inc
|SYMX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|ConAgra Foods Inc
|CAG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Accenture PLC
|ACN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|PepsiCo Inc
|PEP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 30th September 2016
|Entertainment One Ltd
|ETO.L
|UK
|Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|McCormick & Company Inc
|MKC.N
|UK
|Earnings Release