City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 26th September 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Thomas Cook Group Plc. – Trading Statement – Tue 27th Sept 2016 0700 BST

– Tue 27th Sept 2016 0700 BST - J Sainsbury Plc. – Q2 2016/17 Trading Statement – Wed 28th Sept 2016 0700 BST

– Wed 28th Sept 2016 0700 BST - TUI AG – Trading Statement – Wed 28th Sept 2016 0700 BST