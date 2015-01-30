companies reporting for week starting monday 26th january 2015 3 129332015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd February 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 30, 2015 10:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd February 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 2nd February 2015
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 3rd February 2015
Ocado Group PLC OCDO.L UK Earnings release
BP PLC BP.L UK Earnings release
BG Group PLC BG.L UK Earnings release
TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC TALK.L UK Sales release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales release
New York Times Co NYT.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 4th February 2015
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L UK Earnings release
SKY PLC SKYB.L UK Earnings release
Daily Mail and General Trust PLC DMGOa.L UK Sales release
GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK.L UK Earnings release
General Motors Financial Company Inc US Earnings release
General Motors Co GM.N US Earnings release
Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N US Earnings release
Merck & Co Inc MRK.N US Earnings release
Motorola Solutions Inc MSI.N US Earnings release
Whirlpool Corp WHR.N US Earnings release
Yum! Brands Inc YUM.N US Earnings release
Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N US Earnings release
Thursday 5th February 2015
Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L UK Sales release
AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L UK Earnings release
Compass Group PLC CPG.L UK Sales release
Grainger PLC GRI.L UK Sales release
SuperGroup PLC SGP.L UK Sales release
Smith & Nephew PLC SN.L UK Earnings release
Lazard Ltd LAZ.N US Earnings release
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd KORS.N US Earnings release
Twitter Inc TWTR.N US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.