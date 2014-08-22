companies reporting for week starting monday 25th august 2014 70702014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th August 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 25th August 2014
|Best Buy
|BBY
|US
|Q2 trade
|Tuesday 26th August 2014
|Antofagasta
|ANTO.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Stagecoach Group
|SGC.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|WPP
|WPP.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Bunzl
|BNZL.L
|UK
|Q2 trade
|Petrofac
|PFC.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Regus
|RGU.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Wednesday 27th August 2014
|Evraz
|EVRE.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Foxtons Group
|FOXT.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Kenmare Resources
|JEV.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Thursday 28th August 2014
|HAYS
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Lamprell
|LAM.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Paddy Power
|PAP.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|SOCO International
|SIA.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Unite Group
|UTG.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Friday 29th August 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report