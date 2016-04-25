companies reporting for week starting monday 25th april 2016 1807952016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th April 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th April 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th April 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 25th April 2016
|Koninklijke Philips NV
|PHG.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Halliburton Co
|HAL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Xerox Corp
|XRX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 26th April 2016
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Cambian Group PLC
|CMBNC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Whitbread PLC
|WTB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|St. James’s Place PLC
|SJP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Petra Diamonds Ltd
|PDL.L
|UK
|Sales release
|British American Tobacco PLC
|BATS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Standard Chartered PLC
|STAN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
|FCHA.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Orange SA
|ORAN.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Swedbank AB
|SWEDa.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Bayer AG
|BAYGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|eBay Inc
|EBAY.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Freeport-McMoRan Inc
|FCX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|LMT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Reynolds American Inc
|RAI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|McGraw Hill Financial Inc
|MHFI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Procter & Gamble Co
|PG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Eli Lilly and Co
|LLY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Hershey Co
|HSY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Coach Inc
|COH.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Whirlpool Corp
|WHR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Apple Inc
|AAPL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|AT&T Inc
|T.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
|CMG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Twitter Inc
|TWTR.K
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 27th April 2016
|GlaxoSmithKline PLC
|GSK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Croda International PLC
|CRDA.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Elementis PLC
|ELM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Standard Life PLC
|SL.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Barclays PLC
|BARC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|CRH PLC
|CRH.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Stagecoach Group PLC
|SGC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Amec Foster Wheeler PLC
|AMFW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|London Stock Exchange Group PLC
|LSE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Henderson Group PLC
|HGGH.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Home Retail Group PLC
|HOME.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Peugeot SA
|PEUP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Deutsche Boerse AG
|DB1Gn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Banco Santander SA
|SAN.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Statoil ASA
|STL.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Total SA
|TOTF.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Baker Hughes Inc
|BHI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Boeing Co
|BA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|General Dynamics Corp
|GD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|United Technologies Corp
|UTX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|NOC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
|GT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Comcast Corp
|CMCSA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Nasdaq Inc
|NDAQ.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
|DPS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Texas Instruments Inc
|TXN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Marriott International Inc
|MAR.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Facebook Inc
|FB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|PayPal Holdings Inc
|PYPL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 28th April 2016
|Schroders PLC
|SDR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Aggreko PLC
|AGGK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Cobham PLC
|COB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Weir Group PLC
|WEIR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Oxford BioMedia PLC
|OXB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|WPP PLC
|WPP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|LLOY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Taylor Wimpey PLC
|TW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|KAZ Minerals PLC
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Volkswagen AG
|VOWG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Bank AG
|DBKGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Airbus Group SE
|AIR.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Bank of Ireland
|BKIR.I
|EU
|Sales release
|United Parcel Service Inc
|UPS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Dow Chemical Co
|DOW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Altria Group Inc
|MO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Raytheon Co
|RTN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Viacom Inc
|VIAB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Colgate-Palmolive Co
|CL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
|BMY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc
|MMC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc
|CCE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|CME Group Inc
|CME.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|ConocoPhillips
|COP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|MasterCard Inc
|MA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Time Warner Cable Inc
|TWC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|AbbVie Inc
|ABBV.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Juniper Networks Inc
|JNPR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Amazon.com Inc
|AMZN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Expedia Inc
|EXPE.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 29th April 2016
|Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
|ULE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Rotork PLC
|ROR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|AstraZeneca PLC
|AZN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
|RBS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
|ICAG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Shire PLC
|SHP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Luxottica Group SpA
|LUX.MI
|EU
|Sales release
|Telefonica SA
|TEF.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|BASF SE
|BASFn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Swiss Re AG
|SRENH.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|General Motors Co
|GM.N
|US
|Sales release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales release
|Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
|RCL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Moody’s Corp
|MCO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Chevron Corp
|CVX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|XOM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc
|BRKb.N
|US
|Earnings release