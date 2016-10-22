City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 24th October 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Apple Inc. – Q4 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 25th October 2016 after US market close

– Tuesday 25th October 2016 after US market close - Lloyds Banking Group Plc. – Q3 2016 Interim Management Statement – Wednesday 26th October 2016 0700 BST

– Wednesday 26th October 2016 0700 BST - Barclays Plc. – Q3 2016 Interim Management Statement – Thursday 27th October 2016 0700 BST

– Thursday 27th October 2016 0700 BST - Deutsche Bank AG – Q3 2016 Earnings – Thursday 27th October 2016 before European market open

– Thursday 27th October 2016 before European market open - Alphabet Inc. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Thursday 27th October 2016 after US market close

– Thursday 27th October 2016 after US market close - Amazon.com Inc. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Thursday 27th October 2016 after US market close

– Thursday 27th October 2016 after US market close - Royal Bank of Scotland Pc. – Q3 2016 Interim Management Statement – Friday 28th October 2016 0700 BST