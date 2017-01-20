companies reporting for week starting monday 23rd january 2017 1842232017
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd January 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd January 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd January 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 23rd January 2017
|Paddy Power Betfair PLC
|PPB.I
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Computacenter PLC
|CCC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Petra Diamonds Ltd
|PDL.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|SGS SA
|SGSN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Halliburton Co
|HAL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Yahoo! Inc
|YHOO.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tuesday 24th January 2017
|IG Group Holdings PLC
|IGG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|PZ Cussons PLC
|PZC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|easyJet plc
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Dixons Carphone PLC
|DC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Koninklijke Philips NV
|PHG.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Groupe Eurotunnel SE
|GETP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|SAP SE
|SAPG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Verizon Communications Inc
|VZ.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Travelers Companies Inc
|TRV.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Seagate Technology PLC
|STX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Corning Inc
|GLW.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|LMT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|D.R. Horton Inc
|DHI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Texas Instruments Inc
|TXN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Navient Corp
|NAVI.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Stryker Corp
|SYK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Capital One Financial Corp
|COF.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Kimberly-Clark Corp
|KMB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|3M Co
|MMM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 25th January 2017
|WH Smith PLC
|SMWH.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Restaurant Group PLC
|RTN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Logitech International SA
|LOGN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Banco Santander SA
|SAN.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Barry Callebaut AG
|BARN.S
|EU
|Sales Release
|Novartis AG
|NOVN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Hess Corp
|HES.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|State Street Corp
|STT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|United Technologies Corp
|UTX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|W W Grainger Inc
|GWW.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Rockwell Automation Inc
|ROK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Amphenol Corp
|APH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Boeing Co
|BA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Freeport-McMoRan Inc
|FCX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Abbott Laboratories
|ABT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|F5 Networks Inc
|FFIV.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|AT&T Inc
|T.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|United Rentals Inc
|URI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Western Digital Corp
|WDC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Murphy Oil Corp
|MUR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|eBay Inc
|EBAY.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Citrix Systems Inc
|CTXS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Qualcomm Inc
|QCOM.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 26th January 2017
|SKY PLC
|SKYB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Diageo PLC
|DGE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|“Unilever PLC
Unilever NV”
|“ULVR.L
UNc.AS”
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Kier Group PLC
|KIE.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|RPC Group PLC
|RPC.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Card Factory PLC
|CARDC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Whitbread PLC
|WTB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Hansard Global PLC
|HSD.L
|UK
|Sales Release
|St. James’s Place PLC
|SJP.L
|UK
|Sales Release
|SSP Group PLC
|SSPG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|PayPoint PLC
|PAYP.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Rank Group PLC
|RNK.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
|ERM.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Sage Group PLC
|SGE.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
|ERM.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Renishaw PLC
|RSW.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Software AG
|SOWG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Tele2 AB
|TEL2b.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Nordea Bank AB
|NDA.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
|ERICb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB
|CRDI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|STMicroelectronics NV
|STM.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bankinter SA
|BKT.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
|FCHA.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
|LVMH.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|JCDecaux SA
|JCDX.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Alphabet Inc
|GOOGL.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Southwest Airlines Co
|LUV.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Baker Hughes Inc
|BHI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Invesco Ltd
|IVZ.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Caterpillar Inc
|CAT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mead Johnson Nutrition Co
|MJN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
|BMY.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Praxair Inc
|PX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Stanley Black & Decker Inc
|SWK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Comcast Corp
|CMCSA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Dow Chemical Co
|DOW.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|NOC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Raytheon Co
|RTN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|T. Rowe Price Group Inc
|TROW.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Biogen Inc
|BIIB.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|PayPal Holdings Inc
|PYPL.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Intel Corp
|INTC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Microsoft Corp
|MSFT.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Starbucks Corp
|SBUX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|E*TRADE Financial Corp
|ETFC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Juniper Networks Inc
|JNPR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Eastman Chemical Co
|EMN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 27th January 2017
|BT Group PLC
|BT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|UBS Group AG
|UBSG.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Telia Company AB
|TELIA.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Banco de Sabadell SA
|SABE.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Atlas Copco AB
|ATCOa.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Chevron Corp
|CVX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Honeywell International Inc
|HON.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|General Dynamics Corp
|GD.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|American Airlines Group Inc
|AAL.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|AbbVie Inc
|ABBV.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Colgate-Palmolive Co
|CL.N
|US
|Earnings Release