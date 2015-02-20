companies reporting for week starting monday 23rd february 2015 226112015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd February 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 20, 2015 11:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd February 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and European companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, US and European companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 23rd February 2015
Bunzl PLC BNZL.L UK Earnings release
Unite Group PLC UTG.L UK Earnings release
Bovis Homes Group PLC BVS.L UK Earnings release
Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L UK Sales release
HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L UK Earnings release
BHP Billiton PLC GKN.L UK Earnings release
Tuesday 24th February 2015
GKN PLC GKN.L UK Earnings release
Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Earnings release
Meggitt PLC MGGT.L UK Earnings release
Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L UK Earnings release
Mondi PLC MNDI.L UK Earnings release
Home Depot Inc HD.N US Earnings release
Macy’s Inc M.N US Earnings release
Office Depot Inc ODP.OQ US Earnings release
Pinnacle Foods Inc PF.N US Earnings release
Windstream Holdings Inc WIN.OQ US Earnings release
Domino’s Pizza Inc DPZ.N US Earnings release
Hewlett-Packard Co HPQ.N US Earnings release
DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc DWA.OQ US Earnings release
Aer Lingus Group PLC AERL.I EU Earnings release
Wednesday 25th February 2015
Whitbread PLC WTB.L UK Sales release
Hays Inc HAYS.L UK Earnings release
SEGRO PLC SGRO.L UK Earnings release
Weir Group PLC WEIR.L UK Earnings release
Barratt Developments PLC BDEV.L UK Earnings release
Petrofac Ltd PFC.L UK Earnings release
Man Group PLC EMG.L UK Earnings release
TSB Banking Group PLC TSB.L UK Earnings release
Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N US Earnings release
Euronext NV ENX.PA EU Earnings release
Telefonica SA TEF.MC EU Earnings release
Thursday 26th February 2015
Reed Elsevier PLC REL.L UK Earnings release
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Earnings release
Ladbrokes PLC LAD.L UK Earnings release
British American Tobacco PLC BATS.L UK Earnings release
RSA Insurance Group PLC RSA.L UK Earnings release
National Express Group PLC NEX.L UK Earnings release
Bodycote PLC BOY.L UK Earnings release
Interserve PLC IRV.L US Earnings release
Capita PLC CPI.L UK Earnings release
Domino’s Pizza Group PLC DOM.L UK Earnings release
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC RBS.L UK Earnings release
Countrywide PLC CWD.L UK Earnings release
J C Penney Company Inc JCP.N US Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Earnings release
Southwestern Energy Co SWN.N US Earnings release
Northern Oil and Gas Inc NOG.A US Earnings release
Reed Elsevier NV ELSN.AS EU Earnings release
Allianz SE ALVG.DE EU Earnings release
Anheuser-Busch InBevSA ABI.BR EU Earnings release
Bayer AG BAYGn.DE EU Earnings release
Fielmann AG FIEG.DE EU Earnings release
GDF Suez SA GSZ.PA EU Earnings release
Friday 27th February 2015
Pearson PLC PSON.L UK Earnings release
Rentokil Initial PLC RTO.L UK Earnings release
Lloyds Banking Group PLC LLOY.L UK Earnings release
William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Earnings release
Old Mutual PLC OML.L UK Earnings release
Rightmove PLC RMV.L UK Earnings release
Cleco Corp CNL.N US Earnings release
BASF SE BASFn.DE EU Earnings release
Airbus Group NV AIR.PA EU Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.