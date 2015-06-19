companies reporting for week starting monday 22nd june 2015 727612015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 22nd June 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Tuesday 23rd June 2015
|Telecom Plus PLC
|TEP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Petrofac Ltd
|PFC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Carnival PLC
|CCL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Etablissementen Fr Colruyt NV
|COLR.BR
|EU
|Earnings release
|Darden Restaurants Inc
|DRI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Carnival Corp
|CCL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 24th June 2015
|Stagecoach Group PLC
|SGC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Zumtobel Group AG
|ZUMV.VI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Lennar Corp
|LEN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Monsanto Co
|MON.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
|BBBY.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 25th June 2015
|John Wood Group PLC
|WG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Debenhams PLC
|DEB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Go-Ahead Group PLC
|GOG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|DS Smith PLC
|SMDS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Photo-Me International PLC
|PHTM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Barnes & Noble Inc
|BKS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Accenture PLC
|ACN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Micron Technology Inc
|MU.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Nike Inc
|NKE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 26th June 2015
|Tesco PLC
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Medion AG
|MDNG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release