City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 21st March 2016.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Kingfisher Plc. full year 2015 earnings – Wednesday 23rd March 7:00am GMT

– Wednesday 23rd March 7:00am GMT - Next Plc. full year 2015 earnings – Thursday 24th March 7:00am GMT