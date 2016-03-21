companies reporting for week starting monday 21st march 2016 1802792016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 21st March 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 21st March 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 21st March 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 21st March 2016
|Sanne Group PLC
|SNNS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA
|TRN.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Enel Green Power SpA
|EGPW.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Talanx AG
|TLXGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 22nd March 2016
|SVG Capital PLC
|SVI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Gulf Marine Services PLC
|GMS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|United Utilities Group PLC
|UU.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Bellway PLC
|BWY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Johnston Press PLC
|JPR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|888 Holdings PLC
|888.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Wolseley PLC
|WOS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Thomas Cook Group PLC
|TCG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|IG Group Holdings PLC
|IGG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Enel SpA
|ENEI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|United Utilities Group PLC
|UU.L
|EU
|Sales release
|Partners Group Holding AG
|PGHN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Cintas Corp
|CTAS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Red Hat Inc
|RHT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Nike Inc
|NKE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 23rd March 2016
|Impax Environmental Markets PLC
|IMPX.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Game Digital PLC
|GMDG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Phoenix Group Holdings PLC
|PHNX.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Kingfisher PLC
|KGF.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|HomeServe PLC
|HSV.L
|EU
|Sales release
|Hermes International SCA
|HRMS.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|General Mills Inc
|GIS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|PVH Corp
|PVH.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 24th March 2016
|Henry Boot PLC
|BHY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|MITIE Group PLC
|MTO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Next PLC
|NXT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|International Public Partnerships PLC
|INPP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Bollore SA
|BOLL.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Accenture PLC
|ACN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Signet Jewelers Ltd
|SIG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|GameStop Corp
|GME.N
|US
|Earnings release