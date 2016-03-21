companies reporting for week starting monday 21st march 2016 1802792016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 21st March 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 21, 2016 9:28 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 21st March 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Kingfisher Plc. full year 2015 earnings – Wednesday 23rd March 7:00am GMT
  • - Next Plc. full year 2015 earnings – Thursday 24th March 7:00am GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 21st March 2016
Sanne Group PLC SNNS.L UK Earnings release
Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA TRN.MI EU Earnings release
Enel Green Power SpA EGPW.MI EU Earnings release
Talanx AG TLXGn.DE EU Earnings release
Tuesday 22nd March 2016
SVG Capital PLC SVI.L UK Earnings release
Gulf Marine Services PLC GMS.L UK Earnings release
United Utilities Group PLC UU.L UK Sales release
Bellway PLC BWY.L UK Earnings release
Johnston Press PLC JPR.L UK Earnings release
888 Holdings PLC 888.L UK Earnings release
Wolseley PLC WOS.L UK Earnings release
Thomas Cook Group PLC TCG.L UK Sales release
IG Group Holdings PLC IGG.L UK Sales release
Enel SpA ENEI.MI EU Earnings release
United Utilities Group PLC UU.L EU Sales release
Partners Group Holding AG PGHN.S EU Earnings release
Cintas Corp CTAS.OQ US Earnings release
Red Hat Inc RHT.N US Earnings release
Nike Inc NKE.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 23rd March 2016
Impax Environmental Markets PLC IMPX.L UK Earnings release
Game Digital PLC GMDG.L UK Earnings release
Phoenix Group Holdings PLC PHNX.L UK Earnings release
Kingfisher PLC KGF.L UK Earnings release
HomeServe PLC HSV.L EU Sales release
Hermes International SCA HRMS.PA EU Earnings release
General Mills Inc GIS.N US Earnings release
PVH Corp PVH.N US Earnings release
Thursday 24th March 2016
Henry Boot PLC BHY.L UK Earnings release
MITIE Group PLC MTO.L UK Sales release
Next PLC NXT.L UK Earnings release
International Public Partnerships PLC INPP.L UK Earnings release
Bollore SA BOLL.PA EU Earnings release
Accenture PLC ACN.N US Earnings release
Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N US Earnings release
GameStop Corp GME.N US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.