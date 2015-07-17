companies reporting for week starting monday 20th july 2015 858862015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 20th July 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 20th July 2015
British Land Company PLC BLND.L UK Sales release
Alston SA ALSO.PA EU Sales release
Halliburton Co HAL.N US Earnings release
Morgan Stanley MS.N US Earnings release
International Business Machines Corp IBM.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 21st July 2015
Royal Mail PLC RMG.L UK Sales release
IG Group Holdings PLC IGG.L UK Earnings release
AO World PLC AO.L UK Sales release
Cable & Wireless Communications PLC CWC.L UK Sales release
BHP Billiton PLC BLT.L UK Sales release
SAP SE SAPG.DE EU Earnings release
TomTom NV TOM2.AS EU Earnings release
Novartis AG NOVN.VX EU Earnings release
Hermes International SCA HRMS.PA EU Sales release
Remy Cointreau SA RCOP.PA EU Sales release
Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N US Earnings release
Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N US Earnings release
Microsoft Corp MSFT.OQ US Earnings release
Yahoo! Inc YHOO.OQ US Earnings release
Apple Inc AAPL.OQ US Earnings release
GoPro Inc GPRO.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 22nd July 2015
Johnson Matthew PLC JMAT.L UK Sales release
Sage Group PLC SGE.L UK Sales release
Land Securities Group PLC LAND.L UK Sales release
easyJet PLC EZI.L UK Sales release
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC ERM.L UK Sales release
ARM Holdings PLC ARM.L UK Earnings release
Danske Bank A/S DANSKE.CO EU Earnings release
Boeing Co BA.N US Earnings release
Abbott Laboratories ABT.N US Earnings release
Coca-Cola Co KO.N US Earnings release
American Express Co AXP.N US Earnings release
Qualcomm Inc QCOM.OQ US Earnings release
Texas Instruments Inc TXN.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 23rd July 2015
SSE PLC SSE.L UK Sales release
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Sales release
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ADN.L UK Sales release
Britvic PLC BVIC.L UK Sales release
Unilever PLC ULVR.L UK Earnings release
Kingfisher PLC KGF.L UK Sales release
Daily Mail and General Trust PLC DMGOa.L UK Sales release
Shire PLC SHP.L UK Earnings release
Publicis Groupe SA PUBP.PA EU Earnings release
ABB Ltd ABBN.VX EU Earnings release
Roche Holding AG ROG.VX EU Earnings release
Daimler AG DAIGn.DE EU Earnings release
General Motors Co GM.N US Earnings release
Dow Chemical Co DOW.N US Earnings release
McDonald’s Corp MCD.N US Earnings release
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY US Earnings release
Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N US Earnings release
Comcast Corp CMCSA.OQ US Earnings release
Caterpillar Inc CAT.N US Earnings release
Amazon.com Inc AMZN.OQ US Earnings release
Starbucks Corp SBUX.OQ US Earnings release
AT&T Inc T.N US Earnings release
Visa Inc V.N US Earnings release
Friday 24th July 2015
Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L UK Sales release
Pearson PLC PSON.L UK Earnings release
Hammerson PLC HMSO.L UK Earnings release
Anglo American PLC AAL.L UK Earnings release
Danone SA DANO.PA EU Earnings release
Puma SE PUMG.DE EU Earnings release
BASF SE BASFn.DE EU Earnings release
Air France KLM SA AIRF.PA EU Earnings release
American Airlines Group Inc AAL.OQ US Earnings release
AbbVie Inc ABBV.N US Earnings release
Economic Calendar

