City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th February 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- HSBC Holdings PLC. – Full year 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 21st February 2017 04.00am

– Tuesday 21st February 2017 04.00am - BHP Billiton PLC. – Half year 2017 Earnings – Tuesday 21st February 2017 05.15am

– Tuesday 21st February 2017 05.15am - Anglo American PLC. – Full year 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 21st February 2017 07.00am

– Tuesday 21st February 2017 07.00am - Lloyds Banking Group PLC. – Full year 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 22nd February 2017 07.00am

– Wednesday 22nd February 2017 07.00am - Glencore PLC. – Full year 2016 Earnings – Thursday 23rd February 2017 07.00am

– Thursday 23rd February 2017 07.00am - Barclays PLC. – Full year 2016 Earnings – Thursday 23rd February 2017 07.00am

– Thursday 23rd February 2017 07.00am - Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC. – Full year 2016 Earnings – Friday 24th February 2017 07.00am

– Friday 24th February 2017 07.00am - Pearson PLC. – Full year 2016 Earnings – Friday 24th February 2017 07.00am

– Friday 24th February 2017 07.00am - Standard Chartered PLC. – Full year 2016 Earnings – Friday 24th February 2017 08.30am