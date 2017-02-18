companies reporting for week starting monday 20th february 2017 1843912017

February 18, 2017 11:26 AM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th February 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - HSBC Holdings PLC. – Full year 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 21st February 2017 04.00am
  • - BHP Billiton PLC. – Half year 2017 Earnings – Tuesday 21st February 2017 05.15am
  • - Anglo American PLC. – Full year 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 21st February 2017 07.00am
  • - Lloyds Banking Group PLC. – Full year 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 22nd February 2017 07.00am
  • - Glencore PLC. – Full year 2016 Earnings – Thursday 23rd February 2017 07.00am
  • - Barclays PLC. – Full year 2016 Earnings – Thursday 23rd February 2017 07.00am
  • - Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC. – Full year 2016 Earnings – Friday 24th February 2017 07.00am
  • - Pearson PLC. – Full year 2016 Earnings – Friday 24th February 2017 07.00am
  • - Standard Chartered PLC. – Full year 2016 Earnings – Friday 24th February 2017 08.30am
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 20th February 2017
Hammerson PLC HMSO.L UK Earnings Release
Petra Diamonds Ltd PDL.L UK Earnings Release
Tuesday 21st Febraury 2017
HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L UK Earnings Release
BHP Billiton PLC BLT.L UK Earnings Release
John Wood Group PLC WG.L UK Earnings Release
Anglo American PLC AAL.L UK Earnings Release
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG.L UK Earnings Release
Galliford Try PLC GFRD.L UK Earnings Release
Kerry Group PLC KYGa.I EU Earnings Release
Wal-Mart Stores Inc WMT.N US Sales Release
Scripps Networks Interactive Inc SNI.OQ US Earnings Release
Home Depot Inc HD.N US Earnings Release
Macy’s Inc M.N US Earnings Release
Medtronic PLC MDT.N US Earnings Release
Ecolab Inc ECL.N US Earnings Release
First Solar Inc FSLR.OQ US Earnings Release
Edison International EIX.N US Earnings Release
Newmont Mining Corp NEM.N US Earnings Release
Wednesday 22nd February 2017
UBM PLC UBM.L UK Earnings Release
Indivior PLC INDV.L UK Earnings Release
Lloyds Banking Group PLC LLOY.L UK Earnings Release
Capital & Counties Properties PLC CAPCC.L UK Earnings Release
Serco Group PLC SRP.L UK Earnings Release
Hays PLC HAYS.L UK Earnings Release
Weir Group PLC WEIR.L UK Earnings Release
Barratt Developments PLC BDEV.L UK Earnings Release
Petrofac Ltd PFC.L UK Earnings Release
Bankers Investment Trust PLC BNKR.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Accor SA ACCP.PA EU Earnings Release
Airbus Group SE AIR.PA EU Earnings Release
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA FMEG.DE EU Earnings Release
Atos SE ATOS.PA EU Earnings Release
Scor SE SCOR.PA EU Earnings Release
Bayer AG BAYGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Wolters Kluwer NV WLSNc.AS EU Earnings Release
Iberdrola SA IBE.MC EU Earnings Release
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA FREG.DE EU Earnings Release
Wienerberger AG WBSV.VI EU Earnings Release
Technicolor SA TCH.PA EU Earnings Release
Eiffage SA FOUG.PA EU Earnings Release
Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA JMT.LS EU Earnings Release
Orange SA ORAN.PA US Earnings Release
Repsol SA REP.MC EU Earnings Release
Red Electrica Corporacion SA REE.MC EU Earnings Release
Endesa SA ELE.MC EU Earnings Release
MTU Aero Engines AG MTXGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Peugeot SA PEUP.PA EU Earnings Release
William Demant Holding A/S WDH.CO EU Earnings Release
Dialog Semiconductor PLC DLGS.DE EU Earnings Release
Saipem SpA SPMI.MI EU Earnings Release
Prosiebensat 1 Media SE PSMGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA REP.MC EU Earnings Release
Repsol SA REP.MC EU Earnings Release
Garmin Ltd GRMN.OQ US Earnings Release
TJX Companies Inc TJX.N US Earnings Release
HP Inc HPQ.N US Earnings Release
Transocean Ltd RIG.N US Earnings Release
L Brands Inc LB.N US Earnings Release
Thursday 23rd February 2017
Glencore PLC GLEN.L UK Earnings Release
Intu Properties PLC INTUP.L UK Earnings Release
Barclays PLC BARC.L UK Earnings Release
Centrica PLC CNA.L UK Earnings Release
BAE Systems PLC BAES.L UK Earnings Release
British American Tobacco PLC BATS.L UK Earnings Release
KAZ Minerals PLC KAZ.L UK Earnings Release
Playtech PLC PTEC.L UK Earnings Release
Howden Joinery Group PLC HWDN.L UK Earnings Release
“Relx PLC
Relx NV”		 “REL.L
RELN.AS”		 UK Earnings Release
Hansard Global PLC HSD.L UK Earnings Release
National Express Group PLC NEX.L UK Earnings Release
Rathbone Brothers PLC RAT.L UK Earnings Release
RSA Insurance Group PLC RSA.L UK Earnings Release
Rentokil Initial PLC RTO.L UK Earnings Release
Morgan Advanced Materials PLC MGAMM.L UK Earnings Release
Mondi PLC MNDI.L UK Earnings Release
Berkeley Group Holdings PLC BKGH.L UK Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Swiss Re AG SRENH.S EU Earnings Release
AXA SA AXAF.PA EU Earnings Release
Bouygues SA BOUY.PA EU Earnings Release
Veolia Environnement SA VIE.PA EU Earnings Release
Telefonica SA TEF.MC EU Earnings Release
CNP Assurances SA CNPP.PA EU Earnings Release
Henkel & Co KGaA AG HNKG_p.DE EU Earnings Release
BAE Systems PLC BAES.L EU Earnings Release
Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N US Earnings Release
Iron Mountain Inc IRM.N US Sales Release
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N US Earnings Release
Intuit Inc INTU.OQ US Earnings Release
Nordstrom Inc JWN.N US Earnings Release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Earnings Release
Friday 24th Febraury 2017
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC RBS.L UK Earnings Release
Rightmove PLC RMV.L UK Earnings Release
Standard Life PLC SL.L UK Earnings Release
Pearson PLC PSON.L UK Earnings Release
William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Earnings Release
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA ICAG.L UK Earnings Release
IMI PLC IMI.L UK Earnings Release
Standard Chartered PLC STAN.L UK Earnings Release
Jupiter Fund Management PLC JUP.L UK Earnings Release
BASF SE BASFn.DE EU Earnings Release
Bank of Ireland BKIR.I EU Earnings Release
Foot Locker Inc FL.N US Earnings Release
Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N US Earnings Release
