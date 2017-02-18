companies reporting for week starting monday 20th february 2017 1843912017
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th February 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 20th February 2017
|Hammerson PLC
|HMSO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Petra Diamonds Ltd
|PDL.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Tuesday 21st Febraury 2017
|HSBC Holdings PLC
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|BHP Billiton PLC
|BLT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|John Wood Group PLC
|WG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Anglo American PLC
|AAL.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|IHG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Galliford Try PLC
|GFRD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Kerry Group PLC
|KYGa.I
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc
|WMT.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Scripps Networks Interactive Inc
|SNI.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Home Depot Inc
|HD.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Macy’s Inc
|M.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Medtronic PLC
|MDT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Ecolab Inc
|ECL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|First Solar Inc
|FSLR.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Edison International
|EIX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Newmont Mining Corp
|NEM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 22nd February 2017
|UBM PLC
|UBM.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Indivior PLC
|INDV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|LLOY.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Capital & Counties Properties PLC
|CAPCC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Serco Group PLC
|SRP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Hays PLC
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Weir Group PLC
|WEIR.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Barratt Developments PLC
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Petrofac Ltd
|PFC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Bankers Investment Trust PLC
|BNKR.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Accor SA
|ACCP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Airbus Group SE
|AIR.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA
|FMEG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Atos SE
|ATOS.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Scor SE
|SCOR.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bayer AG
|BAYGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Wolters Kluwer NV
|WLSNc.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Iberdrola SA
|IBE.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
|FREG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Wienerberger AG
|WBSV.VI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Technicolor SA
|TCH.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Eiffage SA
|FOUG.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA
|JMT.LS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Orange SA
|ORAN.PA
|US
|Earnings Release
|Repsol SA
|REP.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Red Electrica Corporacion SA
|REE.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Endesa SA
|ELE.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|MTXGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Peugeot SA
|PEUP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|William Demant Holding A/S
|WDH.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Dialog Semiconductor PLC
|DLGS.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Saipem SpA
|SPMI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Prosiebensat 1 Media SE
|PSMGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA
|REP.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Repsol SA
|REP.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Garmin Ltd
|GRMN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|TJX Companies Inc
|TJX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|HP Inc
|HPQ.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Transocean Ltd
|RIG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|L Brands Inc
|LB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 23rd February 2017
|Glencore PLC
|GLEN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Intu Properties PLC
|INTUP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Barclays PLC
|BARC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Centrica PLC
|CNA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|BAE Systems PLC
|BAES.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|British American Tobacco PLC
|BATS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|KAZ Minerals PLC
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Playtech PLC
|PTEC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Howden Joinery Group PLC
|HWDN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|“Relx PLC
Relx NV”
|“REL.L
RELN.AS”
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Hansard Global PLC
|HSD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|National Express Group PLC
|NEX.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Rathbone Brothers PLC
|RAT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|RSA Insurance Group PLC
|RSA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Rentokil Initial PLC
|RTO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
|MGAMM.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Mondi PLC
|MNDI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Berkeley Group Holdings PLC
|BKGH.L
|UK
|Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|Swiss Re AG
|SRENH.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|AXA SA
|AXAF.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bouygues SA
|BOUY.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Veolia Environnement SA
|VIE.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Telefonica SA
|TEF.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|CNP Assurances SA
|CNPP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Henkel & Co KGaA AG
|HNKG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|BAE Systems PLC
|BAES.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Chesapeake Energy Corp
|CHK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Iron Mountain Inc
|IRM.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
|HPE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Intuit Inc
|INTU.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Nordstrom Inc
|JWN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 24th Febraury 2017
|Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
|RBS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Rightmove PLC
|RMV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Standard Life PLC
|SL.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Pearson PLC
|PSON.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|William Hill PLC
|WMH.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
|ICAG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|IMI PLC
|IMI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Standard Chartered PLC
|STAN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Jupiter Fund Management PLC
|JUP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|BASF SE
|BASFn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bank of Ireland
|BKIR.I
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Foot Locker Inc
|FL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Cabot Oil & Gas Corp
|COG.N
|US
|Earnings Release