companies reporting for week starting monday 20th april 2015 485002015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 20th April 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 20th April 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 20th April 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 20th April 2015
|Rio Tinto PLC
|RIO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|L’Oreal SA
|OREP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Halliburton Co
|HAL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Morgan Stanley
|MS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 21st April 2015
|Associated British Foods PLC
|ABF.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Pets at Home Group PLC
|PETSP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Informa PLC
|INF.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SKY PLC
|SKYB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|ARM Holdings PLC
|ARM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BHP Billiton PLC
|BLT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Sky Deutschland AG
|SKYDn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Publicis Groupe SA
|PUBP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Credit Suisse Group AG
|CSGN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Harley-Davidson Inc
|HOG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
|AMTD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Omnicom Group Inc
|OMC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|United Technologies Corp
|UTX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Yahoo! Inc
|YHOO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Yum! Brands Inc
|YUM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 22nd April 2015
|Tesco PLC
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Reed Elsevier PLC
|REL.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Ladbrokes PLC
|LAD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Travis Perkins PLC
|TPK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Heineken NV
|HEIN.AS
|EU
|Sales release
|Heineken Holding NV
|HEIO.AS
|EU
|Sales release
|Roche Holding AG
|ROG.VX
|EU
|Sales release
|Boeing Co
|BA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Abbott Laboratories
|ABT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|The Coca-Cola Co
|KO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD.N
|US
|Sales release
|Texas Instruments Inc
|TSN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|eBay Inc
|EBAY.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|AT&T Inc
|T.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Morningstar Inc
|MORN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Facebook Inc
|FB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 23rd April 2015
|WPP PLC
|WPP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Meggitt PLC
|MGGT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|William Hill PLC
|WMH.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Novartis AG
|NOVN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ericsson
|ERICb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Renault SA
|RENA.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|General Motors Co
|GM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|PepsiCo Inc
|PEP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Procter & Gamble Co
|PG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Hershey Co
|HSY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|AbbVie Inc
|ABBV.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Southwest Airlines Co
|LUV.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Caterpillar Inc
|CAT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Domino’s Pizza Inc
|DPZ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Capital One Financial Corp
|COF.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Microsoft Corp
|MSFT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Southwestern Energy Co
|SWN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Amazon.com Inc
|AMZN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Starbucks Corp
|SBUX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Google Inc
|GOOGL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 24th April 2015
|AstraZeneca PLC
|AZN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
|RB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Spectris PLC
|SXS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|American Airlines Group Inc
|AAL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release