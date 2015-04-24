companies reporting for week starting monday 20th april 2015 2 518532015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 27th April 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 27th April 2015
|Apple Inc.
|AAPL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 28th April 2015
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Whitbread PLC
|WTB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Koninklijke Philips NV
|PHG.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Total SA
|TOTF.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 29th April 2015
|Home Retail Group PLC
|HOME.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Spirit Pub Company PLC
|SPRTC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Bank AG
|DBKGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Time Warner Inc
|TWX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 30th April 2015
|International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
|ICAG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Shire PLC
|SHP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Royal Dutch Shell PLC
|RDSb.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|XOM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Time Warner Cable Inc
|TWC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc
|CCE.N
|US
|Earnings release