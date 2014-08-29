companies reporting for week starting monday 1st september 2014 71712014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th August 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 1st September 2014
|Berkley Group Holdings
|BKGH
|UK
|Trading statement
|Tuesday 2nd September 2014
|Redrow
|RDW.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Wednesday 3rd September 2014
|Ashtead Group
|AHT.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|HRGV.L
|UK
|Final
|Safestore Holdings
|SAFE.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Thursday 4th September 2014
|Aer Lingus Group
|AERL.I
|UK
|Traffic figures
|Betfair Group
|BETF.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic figures
|Supergroup
|SGP.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|Friday 5th September 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report