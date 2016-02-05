City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 8th February 2016.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- ARM Holdings Q4 2015 Earnings – Wednesday 10th Feb 7:00am GMT

– Wednesday 10th Feb 7:00am GMT - Twitter Inc. Q4 2015 Earnings – Wednesday 10th Feb c.9:00pm GMT

– Wednesday 10th Feb c.9:00pm GMT - Rio Tinto Full-Year Earnings – Thursday 11th Feb 7:00am GMT