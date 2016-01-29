companies reporting for week starting monday 1st february 2016 1795502016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 1st February 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - BP Q3 Earnings – Monday 1st Feb 3:00pm SGT
  • - Vodafone Q3 Trading Statement – Thursday 4th Feb 3:00pm SGT
  • - Royal Dutch Shell Q4 Earnings – Thursday 4th Feb 3:00pm SGT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 1st February 2016
RM PLC RM.L UK Earnings release
BT Group PLC BT.L UK Earnings release
Julius Baer Gruppe AG BAER.VX EU Earnings release
Bankia SA BKIA.MC EU Earnings release
Ryanair Holdings PLC RYA.I EU Earnings release
Mattel Inc MAT.OQ US Earnings release
Anadarko Petroleum Corp APC.N US Earnings release
Alphabet Inc GOOGL.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 2nd February 2016
BP PLC BP.L UK Earnings release
Ocado Group PLC OCDO.L UK Earnings release
UDG Healthcare PLC UDG.L UK Sales release
TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC TALK.L UK Sales release
Coloplast A/S COLOb.CO EU Earnings release
Ferrari NV RACE.MI EU Earnings release
UBS Group AG UBSG.VX EU Earnings release
Swedbank AB SWEDa.ST EU Earnings release
Givaudan SA GIVN.VX EU Earnings release
Infineon Technologies AG IFXGn.DE EU Earnings release
Danske Bank A/S DANSKE.CO EU Earnings release
UPM-Kymmene Oyj UPM1V.HE EU Earnings release
AB SKF SKFb.ST EU Earnings release
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE LVMH.PA EU Earnings release
United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N US Earnings release
Pfizer Inc PFE.N US Earnings release
Dow Chemical Co DOW.N US Earnings release
Pitney Bowes Inc PBI.N US Earnings release
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N US Earnings release
Emerson Electric Co EMR.N US Earnings release
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N US Earnings release
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd KORS.N US Earnings release
Yahoo! Inc YHOO.OQ US Earnings release
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 3rd February 2016
Johnson Matthey PLC JMAT.L UK Sales release
GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK.L UK Earnings release
Severn Trent PLC SVT.L UK Sales release
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L UK Earnings release
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA BBVA.MC EU Earnings release
Novo Nordisk A/S NOVOb.CO EU Earnings release
Gas Natural SDG SA GAS.MC EU Earnings release
ABB Ltd ABBN.VX EU Earnings release
Syngenta AG SYNN.VX EU Earnings release
Koninklijke KPN NV KPN.AS EU Earnings release
Sandvik AB SAND.ST EU Earnings release
Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP.OQ US Earnings release
Merck & Co Inc MRK.N US Earnings release
Comcast Corp CMSA.OQ US Earnings release
General Motors Co GM.N US Earnings release
Yum! Brands Inc YUM.N US Earnings release
Thursday 4th February 2016
AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L UK Earnings release
Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L UK Sales release
Smith & Nephew PLC SN.L UK Earnings release
Compass Group PLC CPG.L UK Sales release
Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDSb.L UK Earnings release
Dassault Systemes SA DAST.PA EU Earnings release
Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX EU Earnings release
ING Groep NV ING.AS EU Earnings release
Statoil ASA STL.OL EU Earnings release
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB SEBa.ST EU Earnings release
Swisscom AG SCMN.VX EU Earnings release
Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft MUVGn.DE EU Earnings release
Skanska AB SKAb.ST EU Earnings release
DNB ASA DNB.OL EU Earnings release
Daimler AG DAIGn.DE EU Earnings release
Vinci SA SGEF.PA EU Earnings release
Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N US Earnings release
McGraw Hill Financial Inc MHFI.N US Earnings release
Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc MMC.N US Sales release
ConocoPhillips COP.N US Earnings release
Philip Morris International Inc PM.N US Earnings release
Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N US Earnings release
Symantec Corp SYMC.OQ US Earnings release
News Corp NWSA.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 5th February 2016
Shaftesbury PLC SHB.L UK Sales release
BG Group PLC BG.L UK Earnings release
Ems Chemie Holding AG EMSN.S EU Earnings release
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA ISPn.MI EU Earnings release
BNP Paribas SA BNPP.PA EU Earnings release
Volvo AB VOLVb.ST EU Earnings release
Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL.N US Earnings release
Moody’s Corp MCO.N US Earnings release
CME Group Inc CME.OQ US Earnings release
