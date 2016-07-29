City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 1st August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Rio Tinto Plc. – H1 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 3rd August 2016 0700 BST

- Next Plc. – Q2 2016 Trading Statement – Wednesday 3rd August 2016 0700 BST

- HSBC Plc. – H1 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 3rd August 2016 0500 BST

- Standard Chartered Plc. – H1 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 3rd August 2016 1000 BST

– Wednesday 3rd August 2016 1000 BST - Royal Bank of Scotland Plc. – H1 2016 Earnings – Friday 5th August 2016 0700 BST