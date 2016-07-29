companies reporting for week starting monday 1st august 2016 1823742016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 1st August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Rio Tinto Plc. – H1 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 3rd August 2016 0700 BST
  • - Next Plc. – Q2 2016 Trading Statement – Wednesday 3rd August 2016 0700 BST
  • - HSBC Plc. – H1 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 3rd August 2016 0500 BST
  • - Standard Chartered Plc. – H1 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 3rd August 2016 1000 BST
  • - Royal Bank of Scotland Plc. – H1 2016 Earnings – Friday 5th August 2016 0700 BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 1st August 2016
Trinity Mirror PLC TNI.L UK Earnings release
Keller Group PLC KLR.L UK Earnings release
Fidessa Group PLC FDSA.L UK Earnings release
Senior PLC SNR.L UK Earnings release
Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC ULE.L UK Earnings release
Intertek Group PLC ITRK.L UK Earnings release
Porsche Automobil Holding SE PSHG_p.DE EU Earnings release
Heineken NV HEIN.AS EU Earnings release
Air Liquide SA AIRP.PA EU Earnings release
Veolia Environnement SA VIE.PA EU Earnings release
Loews Corp L.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 2nd August 2016
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Sales release
Spirent Communications plc SPT.L UK Earnings release
4imprint Group PLC FOUR.L UK Earnings release
Travis Perkins PLC TPK.L UK Earnings release
Elementis PLC ELM.L UK Earnings release
Greggs PLC GRG.L UK Earnings release
BBA Aviation PLC BBA.L UK Earnings release
Rotork PLC ROR.L UK Earnings release
Morgan Sindall Group PLC MGNS.L UK Earnings release
SDL PLC SDL.L UK Earnings release
Tullett Prebon PLC TLPR.L UK Earnings release
Fresnillo PLC FRES.L UK Earnings release
Meggitt PLC MGGT.L UK Earnings release
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG.L UK Earnings release
Direct Line Insurance Group PLC DLGD.L UK Earnings release
Shire PLC SHP.L UK Earnings release
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWG.DE EU Earnings release
Davide Campari Milano SpA CPRI.MI EU Earnings release
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA FREG.DE EU Earnings release
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA ISP.MI EU Earnings release
Poste Italiane SpA PST.MI EU Earnings release
Ferrari NV RACE.MI EU Earnings release
Koninklijke DSM NV DSMN.AS EU Earnings release
COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE EU Earnings release
Infineon Technologies AG IFXGn.DE EU Earnings release
Deutsche Lufthansa AG LHAG.DE EU Earnings release
ING Groep NV INGA.AS EU Earnings release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales release
Pfizer Inc PFE.N US Earnings release
Pitney Bowes Inc PBI.N US Earnings release
Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP.N US Earnings release
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N US Earnings release
Procter & Gamble Co PG.N US Earnings release
Emerson Electric Co EMR.N US Earnings release
Aetna Inc AET.N US Earnings release
Discovery Communications Inc DISCK.OQ US Earnings release
American International Group Inc AIG.N US Earnings release
Electronic Arts Inc EA.OQ US Earnings release
Cerner Corp CERN.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 3rd August 2016
Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC MONY.L UK Earnings release
Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L UK Earnings release
Next PLC NXT.L UK Sales release
SOCO International PLC SIA.L UK Earnings release
HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L UK Earnings release
Aggreko PLC AGGK.L UK Earnings release
Ferrexpo PLC FXPO.L UK Earnings release
Standard Chartered PLC STAN.L UK Earnings release
UniCredit SpA CRDI.MI EU Earnings release
Societe Generale SOGN.PA EU Sales release
Deutsche Post AG DPWGn.DE EU Earnings release
Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA EU Earnings release
Axel Springer SE SPRGn.DE EU Earnings release
Continental AG CONG.DE EU Earnings release
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc FOXA.OQ US Earnings release
Clorox Co CLX.N US Earnings release
Time Warner Inc TWX.N US Earnings release
Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N US Earnings release
Delphi Automotive PLC DLPH.N US Earnings release
Humana Inc HUM.N US Earnings release
Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N US Earnings release
Transocean Ltd RIG.N US Earnings release
Metlife Inc MET.N US Earnings release
Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N US Earnings release
First Solar Inc FSLR.OQ US Earnings release
Western Union Co WU.N US Earnings release
Thursday 4th August 2016
Ladbrokes PLC LAD.L UK Earnings release
RSA Insurance Group PLC RSA.L UK Earnings release
Cobham PLC COB.L UK Earnings release
Serco Group PLC SRP.L UK Earnings release
RPS Group PLC RPS.L UK Earnings release
Pets at Home Group PLC PETSP.L UK Sales release
Aviva PLC AV.L UK Earnings release
Randgold Resources Ltd RRS.L UK Earnings release
London Stock Exchange Group PLC LSE.L UK Earnings release
Inmarsat PLC ISA.L UK Earnings release
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA MDBI.MI EU Earnings release
Atlantia SpA ATL.MI EU Earnings release
Banca Popolare di Milano Scarl PMII.MI EU Earnings release
Siemens AG SIEGn.DE EU Earnings release
Nokia Corp NOKIA.HE EU Earnings release
Merck KGaA MRCG.DE EU Earnings release
adidas AG ADSGn.DE EU Earnings release
Hannover Rueck SE HNRGn.DE EU Earnings release
Societe BIC SA BICP.PA EU Earnings release
Beiersdorf AG BEIG.DE EU Earnings release
Securitas AB SECUb.ST EU Earnings release
Priceline Group Inc PCLN.OQ US Earnings release
Viacom Inc VIAB.OQ US Earnings release
Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N US Earnings release
Kellogg Co K.N US Earnings release
Iron Mountain Inc IRM.N US Earnings release
Monster Beverage Corp MNST.OQ US Earnings release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Sales release
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd KORS.N US Annual meeting
Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.OQ US Earnings release
Symantec Corp SYMC.OQ US Earnings release
Motorola Solutions Inc MSI.N US Earnings release
TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 5th August 2016
Bellway PLC BWY.L UK Sales release
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC RBS.L UK Earnings release
William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Earnings release
esure Group PLC ESUR.L UK Earnings release
Allianz SE ALVG.DE EU Earnings release
Lafargeholcim Ltd LHN.S EU Earnings release
Erste Group Bank AG ERST.VI EU Earnings release
Hugo Boss AG BOSSn.DE EU Earnings release
Banco Popolare Sc BAPO.MI EU Earnings release
Kraft Heinz Co KHC.OQ US Earnings release
