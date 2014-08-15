companies reporting for week starting monday 18th august 69762014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 18th August 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 18th August 2014
|Amlin
|AML.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Bovis Homes Group
|BVS.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Clarkson
|CNK.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Tuesday 19th August 2014
|BHP Billiton
|BLT.L
|UK
|Final
|Cairn Energy
|CNE.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|CRH
|CRH.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Imperial Tobacco Group
|IMT.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|John Menzies
|MNZS.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Persimmon
|PSN.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|John Wood Group
|WG.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|The Home Depot
|HD
|US
|Q2 trade
|Wednesday 20th August 2014
|Hochschild Mining
|HOCM.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Hewlett Packard
|HPQ
|US
|Q2 trade
|PetSmart
|PETM.O
|US
|Q2 trade
|Staples
|SPLS.O
|US
|Q2 trade
|Thursday 21st August 2014
|Kazakhmys
|KAZ.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Premier Oil
|PHP.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Quindell
|QPP.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Salesforce.com
|CRM
|US
|Q2 trade
|Gap
|GPS
|US
|Q2 trade
|Friday 22nd August 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report