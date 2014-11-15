companies reporting for week starting monday 17th november 2014 79362014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 17th November 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, US and Asian Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 17th November 2014
Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N US Q4 results
Tuesday 18th November 2014
Serco Group plc SRP.L UK Interim statement
Prudential plc PRU.L UK Interim statement
Balfour Beatty plc BALF.L UK Interim statement
HomeServe plc HSV.L UK Half-year results
British Land Company plc BLND.L UK Half-year results
easyJet plc EZJ.L UK Full-year results
Manchester United plc MANU.N US Q1 results
Home Depot Inc HD.N US Q3 results
PetSmart Inc PETM.OQ US Q3 results
Wednesday 19th November 2014
ICAP plc IAP.L UK Half-year results
Royal Mail plc RMG.L UK Half-year results
Staples Inc SPLS.OQ US Q3 results
Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N US Q3 results
James Hardie Industries plc JHX.N AU Q2 results
Orica Ltd ORI.AX AU Prelim results
Thursday 20th November 2014
Johnson Matthey plc JMAT.L UK Half-year results
Babcock International Group PLC BAB.L UK Half-year results
French Connection Group plc FCCN.L UK Interim statement
Investec plc INVP.L UK Half-year results
Mothercare plc MTC.L UK Half-year results
Centrica CNA.L UK Interim statement
Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N US Q3 results
Gap Inc GPS.N US Q3 results
Friday 21st November 2014
No major companies scheduled to report
