November 13, 2015 5:04 PM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 16th November 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 16th November 2015
KBC Groep NV KBC.BR EU Earnings release
Sonova Holding AG SOON.VX EU Earnings release
Julius Baer Gruppe AG BAER.VX EU Sales release
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales release
Agilent Technologies Inc A.N US Earnings release
Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 17th November 2015
Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC SPX.L UK Sales release
Enterprise Inns PLC ETI.L UK Earnings release
HomeServe PLC HSV.L UK Earnings release
easyJet PLC EZJ.L UK Earnings release
Big Yellow Group PLC BYG.L UK Earnings release
Intermediate Capital Group PLC ICP.L UK Earnings release
Entertainment One Ltd ETO.L UK Earnings release
British Land Company PLC BLND.L UK Earnings release
Halma PLC HLMA.L UK Earnings release
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA PLC FMEG.DE EU Earnings release
United Internet AG UTDI.DE EU Earnings release
Home Depot Inc HD.N US Earnings release
TJX Companies Inc TJX.N US Earnings release
Wal Mart Stores Inc WMT.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 18th November 2015
Target Corp TGT.N US Earnings release
Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW.N US Earnings release
Staples Inc SPLS.OQ US Earnings release
NetApp Inc NTAP.OQ US Earnings release
Keurig Green Mountain Inc GMCR.OQ US Earnings release
Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N US Earnings release
Thursday 19th November 2015
Johnson Matthey PLC JMAT.L UK Earnings release
Investec PLC INVP.L UK Earnings release
Caledonia Investments PLC CLDN.L UK Earnings release
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC ERM.L UK Earnings release
Grainger PLC GRI.L UK Earnings release
Poundland Group PLC PLND.L UK Earnings release
Assura PLC AGRP.L UK Earnings release
Royal Mail PLC RMG.L UK Earnings release
CRH PLC CRH.L UK Sales release
ThyssenKrupp AG TKAG.DE EU Earnings release
Sodexo SA EXHO.PA EU Earnings release
Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N US Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Earnings release
Intuit Inc INTU.OQ US Earnings release
Autodesk Inc ADSK.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 20th November 2015
Spectris PLC SXS.L UK Sales release
