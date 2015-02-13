companies reporting for week starting monday 16th february 2015 195982015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 16th February 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and European companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, US and European companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 16th February 2015
Hammerson PLC HMSO.L UK Earnings release
Fidessa Group PLC FDSA.L UK Earnings release
Infinis Energy PLC INFII.L UK Sales release
Acacia Mining PLC ACAA.L UK Earnings release
Puma SE PUMG.DE EU Earnings release
Tuesday 17th February 2015
Monitise PLC MONI.L UK Earnings release
Pendragon PLC PDG.L UK Earnings release
John Wood Group PLC WG.L UK Earnings release
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG.L UK Earnings release
MGM Resorts International MGM.N US Earnings release
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.OQ US Earnings release
Fossil Group Inc FOSL.OQ US Earnings release
Orange SA ORAN.PA EU Earnings release
Wednesday 18th February 2015
Galliford Try PLC GFRD.L UK Earnings release
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N US Earnings release
Duke Energy Corp DUK.N US Earnings release
Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N US Earnings release
Avis Budget Group Inc CAR.OQ US Earnings release
Iberdrola SA IBE.MC EU Earnings release
Accor SA ACCP.PA EU Earnings release
Lafarge SA LAFP.PA EU Earnings release
Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA EU Earnings release
Carlsberg A/S CARlb.CO EU Earnings release
Peugeot SA PEUP.PA EU Earnings release
Eni SpA ENI.MI EU Earnings release
Thursday 19th February 2015
BAE Systems PLC BAES.L UK Earnings release
Rexam PLC REX.L UK Earnings release
Rathbone Brothers PLC RAT.L UK Earnings release
Go-Ahead Group PLC GOG.L UK Earnings release
Sports Direct International PLC SPD.L UK Sales release
Centrica PLC CNA.L UK Earnings release
Noble Energy Inc NBL.N US Earnings release
Wal-Mart Stores Inc WMT.N US Earnings release
Swiss Re AG SRENH.VX EU Earnings release
Dexia SA DEXI.BR EU Earnings release
Nestle SA NESN.VX EU Earnings release
Air France KLM SA AIRF.PA EU Earnings release
Aegon NV AEGN.AS EU Earnings release
Friday 20th February 2015
Essentra PLC ESNT.L UK Earnings release
Standard Life PLC SL.L UK Earnings release
Pinnacle West Capital Corp PNW.N US Earnings release
Deere & Co DE.N US Earnings release
