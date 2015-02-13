companies reporting for week starting monday 16th february 2015 195982015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 16th February 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and European companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 16th February 2015
|Hammerson PLC
|HMSO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Fidessa Group PLC
|FDSA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Infinis Energy PLC
|INFII.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Acacia Mining PLC
|ACAA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Puma SE
|PUMG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 17th February 2015
|Monitise PLC
|MONI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Pendragon PLC
|PDG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|John Wood Group PLC
|WG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|IHG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|MGM Resorts International
|MGM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
|GT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Fossil Group Inc
|FOSL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Orange SA
|ORAN.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 18th February 2015
|Galliford Try PLC
|GFRD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
|HLT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Duke Energy Corp
|DUK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Marathon Oil Corp
|MRO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Avis Budget Group Inc
|CAR.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Iberdrola SA
|IBE.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Accor SA
|ACCP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Lafarge SA
|LAFP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Credit Agricole SA
|CAGR.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Carlsberg A/S
|CARlb.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Peugeot SA
|PEUP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Eni SpA
|ENI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Thursday 19th February 2015
|BAE Systems PLC
|BAES.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rexam PLC
|REX.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rathbone Brothers PLC
|RAT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Go-Ahead Group PLC
|GOG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Sports Direct International PLC
|SPD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Centrica PLC
|CNA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Noble Energy Inc
|NBL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc
|WMT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Swiss Re AG
|SRENH.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Dexia SA
|DEXI.BR
|EU
|Earnings release
|Nestle SA
|NESN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Air France KLM SA
|AIRF.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Aegon NV
|AEGN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Friday 20th February 2015
|Essentra PLC
|ESNT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Standard Life PLC
|SL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Pinnacle West Capital Corp
|PNW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Deere & Co
|DE.N
|US
|Earnings release