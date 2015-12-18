companies reporting for week starting monday 14th december 2015 2 1790882015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for Monday 21st December 2015 to Thursday 7th January 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for Monday 21st December 2015 to Thursday 7th January 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for Monday 21st December 2015 to Thursday 7th January 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 21st December 2015
|Betfair Group PLC
|BETF.L
|UK
|Shareholder meeting
|Cintas Corp
|CTAS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 22nd December 2015
|Paychex Inc
|PAYX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|ConAgraFoods Inc
|CAG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Micron Technology Inc
|MU.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Nike Inc
|NKE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Monday 4th January 2016
|General Motors Co
|GM.N
|US
|Sales release
|Tuesday 5th January 2016
|Next PLC
|NXT.N
|UK
|Sales release
|Wednesday 6th January 2016
|Topps Tiles PLC
|TPT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Autonation Inc
|AN.N
|US
|Sales release
|Monsanto Co
|MON.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 7th January 2016
|Marks and Spencer Group PLC
|MKS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Persimmon PLC
|PSN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Poundland Group PLC
|PLND.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales release
|Constellation Brands Inc
|STZ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales release
|Signet Jewelers Ltd
|SIG.N
|US
|Sales release
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|WBA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
|BBBY.OQ
|US
|Earnings release