City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 14th December 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Tuesday 15th December 2015
|Imagination Technologies Group PLC
|IMG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Petrofac Ltd
|PFC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Metro AG
|MEOG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Zodiac Aerospace SA
|ZODC.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Wednesday 16th December 2015
|Dixons Carphone PLC
|DC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|FedEx Corp
|FDX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Oracle Corp
|ORCL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 17th December 2015
|Premier Farnell PLC
|PFL.L
|UK
|Sales release
|General Mills Inc
|GIS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Accenture PLC
|ACN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 18th December 2015
|Lennar Corp
|LEN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Darden Restaurants Inc
|DRI.N
|US
|Sales release