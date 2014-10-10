companies reporting for week starting monday 13th october 2014 76322014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th October 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 10, 2014 11:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th October 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, US and Asian Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 13th October 2014
No major companies scheduled to report
Tuesday 14th October 2014
 Carpetright plc  CATVU.L  UK  Trading update
 Burberry Group plc  BRBY.L  UK  H1 results
 SABMiller plc  SAB.L  UK  Q2 results
 Ashmore Group plc  ASHM.L  UK  Q1 results
 Hargreaves Lansdown plc  HRGV.L  UK  Interim statement
 Michael Page International plc  MPI.L  UK  Q3 results
 Citigroup Inc  C  US  Q3 results
 CSX Corp  CSX  US  Q3 results
 Intel Corp  INTC.O  US  Q3 results
 Johnson & Johnson  JNJ  US  Q3 results
 JPMorgan Chase & Co  JPM  US  Q3 results
 Wells Fargo  WFC  US  Q3 results
 Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd  2343.HK  HK  Q3 results
 Levi Strauss Japan  9836.T  JP  Q3 results
 
Wednesday 15th October 2014
 Rio Tinto plc  RIO.L  UK  Q3 results
 American Express Co  AXP  US  Q3 results
 Bank of America Corp  BAC  US  Q3 results
 BlackRock Inc  BLK  US  Q3 results
 eBay Inc  EBAY.O  US  Q3 results
 KeyCorp  KEY  US  Q3 results
 Netflix Inc  NFLX.O  US  Q3 results
 Charles Schwab Corp  SCHW  US  Q3 results
 Singapore Press Holdings Ltd  SPRM.SI  SG  2014 results
 Rio Tinto plc  RIO.AX  AU  Q3 results
 Fuji Seiko Ltd  6142.NG  JP  Earnings report
 ASAHI EITO Co Ltd  5341.T  JP  Earnings report
Thursday 16th October 2014
 Man Group plc  EMG.L  UK  Q3 results
 Ferrexpo plc  FXPO.L  UK  Q3 results
 EVRAZ plc  EVRE.L  UK  Q3 results
 Diageo plc  DGE.L  UK  Q1 results
 Rank Group plc  RNK.L  UK  Interim statement
 Bunzl plc  BNZL.L  UK  Interim statement
 WH Smith plc  SMWH.L  UK  Earnings report
 Fresnillo plc  FRES.L  UK  Interim statement
 British Sky Broadcasting Group plc  BSY.L  UK  Earnings report
 BB&T Corp  BBT  US  Q3 results
 Capital One Financial Corp  COF  US  Q3 results
 Delta Air Lines  DAL  US  Q3 results
 Fifth Third Bancorp  FITB.O  US  Q3 results
 Google Inc  GOOGL.O  US  Q3 results
 Goldman Sachs  GS  US  Q3 results
 Schlumberger NV  SLB  US  Q3 results
 SanDisk Corp  SNDK.O  US  Q3 results
 M1 Ltd  MONE.SI  SG  Earnings report
 M1 Ltd  MONE.SI  SG  Q3 results
 Ten Network Holdings Ltd  TEN.AX  AU  Earnings report
 Ten Network Holdings Ltd  TEN.AX  AU Preliminary results
Friday 17th October 2014
 Travis Perkins plc  TPK.L  UK  Interim statement
 Bank of New York Mellon Corp  BK  US  Q3 results
 Comerica Inc  CMA  US  Q3 results
 General Electric Co  GE  US  Q3 results
 Morgan Stanley  MS  US  Q3 results
 SunTrust Banks Inc  STI  US  Q3 results
 CapitaMall Trust  CMLT.SI  SG  Earnings report
 Gendai Agency Inc  2411.T  JP  Q2 results
 Daiwa House Reit Invesment Corp  3263.T  JP  Earnings report
 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd  5423.T  JP  Q2 results
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.