companies reporting for week starting monday 13th october 2014 76322014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th October 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 13th October 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday 14th October 2014
|Carpetright plc
|CATVU.L
|UK
|Trading update
|Burberry Group plc
|BRBY.L
|UK
|H1 results
|SABMiller plc
|SAB.L
|UK
|Q2 results
|Ashmore Group plc
|ASHM.L
|UK
|Q1 results
|Hargreaves Lansdown plc
|HRGV.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Michael Page International plc
|MPI.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Citigroup Inc
|C
|US
|Q3 results
|CSX Corp
|CSX
|US
|Q3 results
|Intel Corp
|INTC.O
|US
|Q3 results
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ
|US
|Q3 results
|JPMorgan Chase & Co
|JPM
|US
|Q3 results
|Wells Fargo
|WFC
|US
|Q3 results
|Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd
|2343.HK
|HK
|Q3 results
|Levi Strauss Japan
|9836.T
|JP
|Q3 results
|Wednesday 15th October 2014
|Rio Tinto plc
|RIO.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|American Express Co
|AXP
|US
|Q3 results
|Bank of America Corp
|BAC
|US
|Q3 results
|BlackRock Inc
|BLK
|US
|Q3 results
|eBay Inc
|EBAY.O
|US
|Q3 results
|KeyCorp
|KEY
|US
|Q3 results
|Netflix Inc
|NFLX.O
|US
|Q3 results
|Charles Schwab Corp
|SCHW
|US
|Q3 results
|Singapore Press Holdings Ltd
|SPRM.SI
|SG
|2014 results
|Rio Tinto plc
|RIO.AX
|AU
|Q3 results
|Fuji Seiko Ltd
|6142.NG
|JP
|Earnings report
|ASAHI EITO Co Ltd
|5341.T
|JP
|Earnings report
|Thursday 16th October 2014
|Man Group plc
|EMG.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Ferrexpo plc
|FXPO.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|EVRAZ plc
|EVRE.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Diageo plc
|DGE.L
|UK
|Q1 results
|Rank Group plc
|RNK.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Bunzl plc
|BNZL.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|WH Smith plc
|SMWH.L
|UK
|Earnings report
|Fresnillo plc
|FRES.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|British Sky Broadcasting Group plc
|BSY.L
|UK
|Earnings report
|BB&T Corp
|BBT
|US
|Q3 results
|Capital One Financial Corp
|COF
|US
|Q3 results
|Delta Air Lines
|DAL
|US
|Q3 results
|Fifth Third Bancorp
|FITB.O
|US
|Q3 results
|Google Inc
|GOOGL.O
|US
|Q3 results
|Goldman Sachs
|GS
|US
|Q3 results
|Schlumberger NV
|SLB
|US
|Q3 results
|SanDisk Corp
|SNDK.O
|US
|Q3 results
|M1 Ltd
|MONE.SI
|SG
|Earnings report
|Ten Network Holdings Ltd
|TEN.AX
|AU
|Earnings report
|Friday 17th October 2014
|Travis Perkins plc
|TPK.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Bank of New York Mellon Corp
|BK
|US
|Q3 results
|Comerica Inc
|CMA
|US
|Q3 results
|General Electric Co
|GE
|US
|Q3 results
|Morgan Stanley
|MS
|US
|Q3 results
|SunTrust Banks Inc
|STI
|US
|Q3 results
|CapitaMall Trust
|CMLT.SI
|SG
|Earnings report
|Gendai Agency Inc
|2411.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Daiwa House Reit Invesment Corp
|3263.T
|JP
|Earnings report
|Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd
|5423.T
|JP
|Q2 results