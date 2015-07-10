companies reporting for week starting monday 13th july 2015 826002015

July 10, 2015 4:46 PM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th July 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 13th July 2015
Genel Energy PLC GENL.L UK Sales release
X5 Retail Group NV PJPq.L EU Sales release
Galp Energia SGPS SA GALP.LS EU Sales release
Tuesday 14th July 2015
Firstgroup PLC FGP.L UK Sales release
Carillion PLC CLLN.L UK Sales release
Michael Page International PLC MPI.L UK Sales release
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG LISN.S EU Sales release
Kuehne und Nagel International AG KNIN.VX EU Earnings release
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB SEBa.ST EU Earnings release
Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N US Earnings release
JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N US Earnings release
Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N US Earnings release
CSX Corp CSX.N US Earnings release
Yum! Brands Inc YUM.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 15th July 2015
Severn Trent PLC SVT.L UK Sales release
Workspace Group PLC WKP.L UK Sales release
J D Wetherspoon PLC JDW.L UK Sales release
ICAP PLC IAP.L UK Sales release
Intermediate Capital Group PLC ICP.L UK Sales release
Halfords Group PLC HFD.L UK Sales release
Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC MONY.L UK Sales release
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Sales release
Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Sales release
Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L UK Sales release
ASML Holding NV ASML.AS EU Earnings release
Det Norske Oljeselskap ASA DETNOR.OL EU Earnings release
Aker Solutions ASA AKSOL.OL EU Earnings release
Storebrand ASA STB.OL EU Earnings release
AB SKF SKFb.ST EU Earnings release
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales release
Casino Guichard Perrachon SA CASP.PA EU Sales release
Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N US Earnings release
U.S. Bancorp USB.N US Earnings release
BlackRock Inc BLK.N US Earnings release
Bank of America Corp BAC.N US Earnings release
Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N US Earnings release
Intel Corp INTC.OQ US Earnings release
Netflix Inc NFLX.OQ US Sales release
Thursday 16th July 2015
Dixons Carphone PLC DC.L UK Earnings release
Polyus Gold International Ltd PGIL.L UK Sales release
Experian PLC EXPN.L UK Sales release
Sports Direct International PLC SPD.L UK Earnings release
Norske Skogindustrier ASA NSG.OL EU Earnings release
Swedbank AB SWEDa.ST EU Earnings release
Investor AB INVEb.ST EU Earnings release
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA NWC.OL EU Earnings release
Kvaerner ASA KVAER.OL EU Earnings release
Carrefour SA CARR.PA EU Earnings release
Nordea Bank AB NDA.ST EU Earnings release
Alfa Laval AB ALFA.ST EU Earnings release
Atlas Copco AB ATCOa.ST EU Earnings release
Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB SCAb.ST EU Earnings release
Telekon Austria AG TELA.VI EU Earnings release
Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N US Earnings release
eBay Inc EBAY.OQ US Earnings release
Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N US Earnings release
Philip Morris International Inc PM.N US Earnings release
FBR & Co FBRC.OQ US Earnings release
Blackstone Group LP BX.N US Earnings release
Domino’s Pizza Inc DPZ.N US Earnings release
Citigroup Inc C.N US Earnings release
Mattel Inc MAT.OQ US Earnings release
Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.OQ US Earnings release
Schlumberger NV SLB.N US Earnings release
Google Inc GOOGL.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 17th July 2015
Givaudan SA GIVN.VX EU Earnings release
TeliaSonera AB TLSN.ST EU Earnings release
Schibsted ASA SBSTA.OL EU Earnings release
Aker ASA AKER.OL EU Earnings release
Volvo AB VOLVb.ST EU Earnings release
Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ERICb.ST EU Earnings release
SSAB AB SSABa.ST EU Earnings release
Wartsila Oyj Abp WRT1V.HE EU Earnings release
Electrolux AB ELUXb.ST EU Earnings release
Sandvik AB SAND.ST EU Earnings release
Forum Oyj FUM1V.HE EU Earnings release
Assa Abloy AB ASSAb.ST EU Earnings release
konecranes Abp KCR1V.HE EU Earnings release
Husqvarna AB HUSQb.ST EU Earnings release
Swedish Match AB SWMA.ST EU Earnings release
kone Oyj KNEBV.HE EU Earnings release
Autoliv Inc ALV.N EU Earnings release
Honeywell International Inc HON.N US Earnings release
General Electric Co GE.N US Earnings release
