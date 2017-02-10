companies reporting for week starting monday 13th february 2017 1843712017

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th February 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 10, 2017 6:53 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th February 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Tui AG. – Q1 2017 Earnings – Tuesday 14th February 2017 06.00am
  • - Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC. – Full year 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 14th February 2017 BMO
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 13th February 2017
Imagination Technologies Group PLC IMG.L UK Trading Statement Release
Fidessa Group PLC FDSA.L UK Earnings Release
Bgeo Group PLC BGEO.L UK Earnings Release
Rexel SA RXL.PA EU Earnings Release
Saab AB SAABb.ST EU Earnings Release
Icade SA ICAD.PA EU Earnings Release
Societe BIC SA BICP.PA EU Earnings Release
Vornado Realty Trust VNO.N US Earnings Release
Noble Energy Inc NBL.N US Earnings Release
Tuesday 14th Febraury 2017
Tui AG TUIGn.DE UK Earnings Release
Acacia Mining PLC ACAA.L UK Earnings Release
Spectris PLC SMP.L UK Earnings Release
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC RR.L UK Earnings Release
Heidelbergcement AG HEIG.DE EU Earnings Release
Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S EU Earnings Release
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA MICP.PA EU Earnings Release
Randstad Holding nv RAND.AS EU Earnings Release
Actelion Ltd ATLN.S EU Earnings Release
Securitas AB SECUb.ST EU Earnings Release
Discovery Communications Inc DISCA.OQ US Earnings Release
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc DPS.N US Sales Release
Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP.N US Earnings Release
American International Group Inc AIG.N US Earnings Release
Agilent Technologies Inc A.N US Earnings Release
Express Scripts Holding Co ESRX.OQ US Earnings Release
Devon Energy Corp DVN.N US Earnings Release
Wednesday 15th February 2017
Schindler Holding AG SCHP.S EU Earnings Release
Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA EU Earnings Release
Koninklijke DSM NV DSMN.AS EU Earnings Release
“Heineken NV
Heineken Holding NV” 		“HEIN.AS
HEIO.AS”		 EU Earnings Release
Akzo Nobel NV AKZO.AS EU Earnings Release
ABN AMRO Group NV ABNd.AS EU Earnings Release
Air Liquide SA AIRP.PA EU Earnings Release
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Earnings Release
Danone SA DANO.PA EU Earnings Release
Deutsche Boerse AG DB11.DE EU Earnings Release
PepsiCo Inc PEP.N US Earnings Release
Analog Devices Inc ADI.OQ US Earnings Release
Marriott International Inc MAR.OQ US Earnings Release
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF.N US Earnings Release
NetApp Inc NTAP.OQ US Earnings Release
Applied Materials Inc AMAT.OQ US Earnings Release
TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.OQ US Earnings Release
Equinix Inc EQIX.OQ US Earnings Release
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.OQ US Earnings Release
CBS Corp CBS.N US Earnings Release
Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N US Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Co KHC.OQ US Earnings Release
Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N US Earnings Release
Thursday 16th February 2017
Coca Cola HBC AG CCH.L UK Earnings Release
Drax Group PLC DRX.L UK Earnings Release
Safestore Holdings PLC SAFE.L UK Earnings Release
Pendragon PLC PDG.L UK Earnings Release
Shire PLC SHP.L UK Earnings Release
Straumann Holding AG STMN.S EU Earnings Release
Clariant AG CLN.S EU Earnings Release
Cap Gemini SA CAPP.PA EU Earnings Release
Telenet Group Holding NV TNET.BR EU Earnings Release
Nestle SA NESN.S EU Earnings Release
OMV AG OMVV.VI EU Earnings Release
Schneider Electric SE SCHN.PA EU Earnings Release
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) SOBIV.ST EU Earnings Release
Valeo SA VLOF.PA EU Earnings Release
Duke Energy Corp DUK.N US Earnings Release
PG&E Corp PCG.N US Sales Release
Charter Communications Inc CHTR.OQ US Earnings Release
Friday 17th Febraury 2017
Essentra PLC ESNT.L UK Earnings Release
SEGRO PLC SGRO.L UK Earnings Release
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC MLC.L UK Earnings Release
Allianz SE ALVG.DE EU Earnings Release
Aegon NV AEGN.AS EU Earnings Release
Swedish Match AB SWMA.ST EU Earnings Release
Essilor International SA ESSI.PA EU Earnings Release
Campbell Soup Co CPB.N US Earnings Release
Spectra Energy Corp SE.N US Earnings Release
Moody’s Corp MCO.N US Earnings Release
Deere & Co DE.N US Earnings Release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.