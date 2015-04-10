companies reporting for week starting monday 13th april 2015 451972015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th April 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, European and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Tuesday 14th April 2015
Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L UK Sales release
Poundland Group PLC PLND.L UK Sales release
Michael Page International PLC MPI.L EU Sales release
JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N US Earnings release
Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N US Earnings release
CSX Corp CSX.N US Earnings release
Intel Corp INTC.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 15th April 2015
JD Sports Fashion PLC JD.L UK Earnings release
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Sales release
Danone SA DANO.PA EU Sales release
Delta Airlines Inc DAL.N US Earnings release
Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N US Earnings release
U.S. Bancorp USB.N US Earnings release
Bank of America Corp BAC.N US Earnings release
SanDisk Corp SNDK.OQ US Earnings release
Netflix Inc NFLX.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 16th April 2015
Unilever PLC ULVR.L UK Earnings release
Debenhams PLC DEB.L UK Earnings release
Diageo PLC DGE.L UK Sales release
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Sales release
WH Smith PLC SMWH.L UK Earnings release
Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Sales release
Accor SA ACCP.PA EU Sales release
KeyCorp KEY.N US Earnings release
BlackRock Inc BLK.N US Earnings release
Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N US Earnings release
Citigroup Inc C.N US Earnings release
American Express Co AXP.N US Earnings release
Schlumberger NV SLB.N US Earnings release
Friday 17th April 2015
General Electric Co GE.N US Earnings release
