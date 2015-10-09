companies reporting for week starting monday 12th october 2015 1528972015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th October 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 9, 2015 5:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th October 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 12th October 2015
Assura PLC AGRP.L UK Annual meeting
Galp Energia SGPS SA GALP.LS EU Sales release
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE LVMH.PA EU Sales release
Tuesday 13th October 2015
Bellway PLC BWY.L UK Earnings release
Michael Page International PLC MPI.L UK Sales release
Kuehne und Nagel International AG KNIN.VX EU Earnings release
Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N US Earnings release
Procter & Gamble Co PG.N US Annual meeting
CSX Corp CSX.N US Earnings release
Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N US Earnings release
Intel Corp INTC.OQ US Annual meeting
JPMorgan & Chase Co JPM.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 14th October 2015
Scancell Holdings PLC SCLP.L UK Annual meeting
Marston’s PLC MARS.L UK Sales release
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L UK Sales release
ASML Holding NV ASML.AS EU Earnings release
Accor SA ACCP.PA EU Sales release
Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N US Earnings release
BlackRock Inc BLK.N US Earnings release
Bank of America Corp BAC.N US Earnings release
Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N US Earnings release
News Corp NWSA.OQ US Annual meeting
Netflix Inc NFLX.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 15th October 2015
Unilever PLC ULVR.L UK Sales release
Rank Group PLC RNK.L UK Sales release
WH Smith PLC SMWH.L UK Earnings release
Booker Group PLC BOK.L UK Earnings release
Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L UK Sales release
Man Group PLC EMG.L UK Sales release
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Sales release
Mattioli Woods PLC MTWL.L UK Annual meeting
IG Group Holdings PLC IGG.L UK Annual meeting
Filtronic PLC FTC.L UK Annual meeting
Hellermanntyton Group PLC HTY.L UK Annual meeting
Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L UK Sales release
Casino Guichard Perrachon SA CASP.PA EU Sales release
Syngenta AG SYNN.VX EU Sales release
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales release
Citigroup Inc C.N US Earnings release
Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N US Earnings release
Goldman Sachs Corp GS.N US Earnings release
U.S. Bancorp USB.N US Earnings release
Philip Morris International Inc PM.N US Earnings release
Mattel Inc MAT.OQ US Earnings release
Schlumberger NV SLB.N US Earnings release
Honeywell International Inc HON.N US Earnings release
Friday 16th October 2015
Provident Financial PLC PFG.L UK Sales release
Nestle SA NESN.VX EU Sales release
Carrefour SA CARR.PA EU Sales release
AB SKF SKFb.ST EU Earnings release
General Electric Co GE.N US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.