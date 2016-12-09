companies reporting for week starting monday 12th december 2016 1840102016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th December 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Tuesday 13th December 2016
|Carpetright PLC
|CPRC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Bellway PLC
|BWY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV
|COLR.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Monsanto Co
|MON.N
|US
|Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|W W Grainger Inc
|GWW.N
|UK
|Sales Release
|Wednesday 14th December 2016
|John Wood Group PLC
|WG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Dixons Carphone PLC
|DC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Micro Focus International PLC
|MCRO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Metro AG
|MEOG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Industria de Diseno Textil SA
|ITX.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Progressive Corp
|PGR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Autozone Inc
|AZO.N
|US
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Thursday 15th December 2016
|Centrica PLC
|CNA.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|PZ Cussons PLC
|PZC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Go-Ahead Group PLC
|GOG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Petrofac Ltd
|PFC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|H ∧ M Hennes ∧ Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Sales Release
|Zodiac Aerospace SA
|ZODC.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Spectra Energy Corp
|SE.N
|US
|Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|Adobe Systems Inc
|ADBE.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Oracle Corp
|ORCL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 16th December 2016
|Tui AG
|TUIGn.DE
|UK
|Earnings Release
|DS Smith PLC
|SMDS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release