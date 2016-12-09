companies reporting for week starting monday 12th december 2016 1840102016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th December 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 9, 2016 4:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th December 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Dixons Carphone. – Half Year 2016/17 Earnings – Thu 14th December 2016 08.00 am GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Tuesday 13th December 2016
Carpetright PLC CPRC.L UK Earnings Release
Bellway PLC BWY.L UK Trading Statement Release
Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV COLR.BR EU Earnings Release
Monsanto Co MON.N US Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
W W Grainger Inc GWW.N UK Sales Release
Wednesday 14th December 2016
John Wood Group PLC WG.L UK Trading Statement Release
Dixons Carphone PLC DC.L UK Earnings Release
Micro Focus International PLC MCRO.L UK Earnings Release
Metro AG MEOG.DE EU Earnings Release
Industria de Diseno Textil SA ITX.MC EU Earnings Release
Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings Release
Autozone Inc AZO.N US Annual Shareholders Meeting
Thursday 15th December 2016
Centrica PLC CNA.L UK Trading Statement Release
PZ Cussons PLC PZC.L UK Trading Statement Release
Go-Ahead Group PLC GOG.L UK Trading Statement Release
Petrofac Ltd PFC.L UK Trading Statement Release
H ∧ M Hennes ∧ Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales Release
Zodiac Aerospace SA ZODC.PA EU Sales Release
Spectra Energy Corp SE.N US Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Adobe Systems Inc ADBE.OQ US Earnings Release
Oracle Corp ORCL.N US Earnings Release
Friday 16th December 2016
Tui AG TUIGn.DE UK Earnings Release
DS Smith PLC SMDS.L UK Earnings Release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.