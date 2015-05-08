companies reporting for week starting monday 11th may 2015 583292015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 11th May 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 8, 2015 5:01 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 11th May 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, European and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 11th May 2015
Lonmin PLC LMI.L UK Earnings release
Diploma PLC DPLM.L UK Earnings release
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA ISP.MI EU Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N UK Sales release
Tuesday 12th May 2015
Enterprise Inns PLC ETI.L UK Earnings release
Hiscox Ltd HSX.L UK Sales release
easyJet PLC EZI.L UK Earnings release
Experian PLC EXPN.L UK Earnings release
3i Infrastructure PLC 3IN.L UK Earnings release
ThyssenKrupp AG TKAG.DE EU Earnings release
Allianz SE ALVG.DE EU Earnings release
Deutsche Post AG DPWGn.DE EU Earnings release
Vivendi SA VIV.PA EU Earnings release
Wednesday 13th May 2015
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Sales release
Compass Group PLC CPG.L UK Earnings release
Galliford Try PLC GFRD.L UK Sales release
Barratt Developments PLC BDEV.L UK Sales release
Markit Ltd MRKT.OQ UK Earnings release
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Earnings release
TUI Travel Ltd UK Earnings release
Sky Deutschland AG SKYDn.DE EU Earnings release
Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG O2Dn.DE EU Earnings release
RWE AG RWEG.DE EU Earnings release
TUI AG TUIGn.DE EU Earnings release
Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.DE EU Earnings release
Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N US Earnings release
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 14th May 2015
3iGroup PLC III.L UK Earnings release
British Land Company PLC BLND.L UK Earnings release
Keller Group PLC KLR.L UK Sales release
Grainger PLC GRI.L UK Earnings release
Mitchells & Butlers PLC MAB.L UK Earnings release
Old Mutual PLC OML.L UK Sales release
Aggreko PLC AGGK.L UK Sales release
Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L UK Sales release
Vedanta Resources PLC VED.L UK Earnings release
Talktalk Telecom Group PLC TALK.L UK Earnings release
Manchester United PLC MANU.N UK Earnings release
Telefonica SA TEF.MC EU Earnings release
Friday 15th May 2015
EnQuest PLC ENQ.L UK Sales release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.