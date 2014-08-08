companies reporting for week starting monday 11th august 2014 68762014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 11th August 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 11th August 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday 12th August 2014
|Serco Group
|SRP.L
|UK
|Q2 trade
|Ladbrokes
|LAD.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Prudential
|PRU.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Wednesday 13th August 2014
|Cisco Systems
|CSCO.O
|US
|Q4 trade
|Macy’s
|M
|US
|Q2 trade
|Admiral Group
|ADML.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Balfour Beatty
|BALF.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|G4S
|GFS.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Lookers
|LOOK.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Michael Page International
|MPI.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Pennon Group
|PNN.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Thursday 14th August 2014
|Applied Materials
|AMAT.O
|US
|Q3 trade
|Cineworld Group
|CINE.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Friday 15th August 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report